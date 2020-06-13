Inside a woman's chase to find Forrest Fenn's buried treasure

Miriam de Fronzo was simply too late.

Heard the news that a bronze chest filled with gold and jewelery had been found somewhere in the Rocky Mountains while he was on the last leg of a three-day road trip to New Mexico in his own quest for riches the end from last week.

"I was completely distraught," said De Fronzo, 50, who has spent much of his time and much of his savings in the past three and a half years deciphering cryptic clues left by an enigmatic antique and art dealer in Santa Fe. which says he hid the $ 2 million treasure in 2010.

Forrest Fenn, 89, created the treasure hunt that saw some 350,000 people from around the world run into the mountain wilderness to follow strange clues he buried in a 24-line poem and his self-published autobiography, "The Thrill of the chasing".

In the pursuit of reward in the past 10 years, some quit their jobs, others wasted their savings and marriages, and five men died.

On June 6, Fenn suddenly announced in a blog post that the treasure had been found, a 42-pound chest loaded with pre-Columbian gold objects, ancient Chinese jade carvings, and ancient coins.

"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush forest vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from where I hid it more than 10 years ago," said Fenn, who said he made two trips in his car to hide the precious cache. .

But Fenn declined to say exactly where it was found, nor would he reveal the identity of the seeker.

"The guy who found him doesn't want his name mentioned," Fenn told the New Fe New Mexico newspaper, adding that the hunter sent him a photo as evidence of the find. "He is from the east."

Fenn, who readily admitted that he sold forged art at his gallery in the past, has said little more and has not released the image of the "found" treasure chest. He did not return email or phone messages from The Post.

So far, his announcement, which effectively ended the scavenger hunt, has resulted in great bitterness and even lawsuit.

"This is all really heartbreaking. When I heard the news last week, I was scared, "said Barbara Andersen, a Chicago attorney who claims she spent tens of thousands of dollars on 20 trips to New Mexico and that she had reported her findings in dozens of emails to Fenn as soon as possible. over the years.

She alleges that her computer was hacked and her "resolution was stolen" by an unknown man who had been threatening her with text messages in recent months. She filed a lawsuit against Fenn and the "unknown defendant" in Chicago federal court on Monday, two days after Fenn's announcement.

The unidentified hunter "found the precise location of Forrest Fenn's treasure not because he solved the puzzle, but because he intentionally hacked Andersen's computer and emails … and physically stalked Andersen at the location site," the lawsuit charges. .

Andersen, 47, who refuses to abandon the search, spoke to The Post from a camp in New Mexico. She said she was drawn to the state for the first time after Fenn offered a clue in a blog post where she showed an image of a hat hit with a large hole in it.

"If you look closely, the hole is shaped like the state of New Mexico," said Andersen, who made the trips to hunt for the treasure with her dog, Cupcake.

Thousands of people are also furious with Fenn, a transplanted Texan and former Air Force pilot who flew hundreds of combat missions during the Vietnam War, and has long led the Old Santa Fe Trading Company, where he has a vast collection of arrowheads and native americans. Art.

"Why don't you show us the photo?" demanded Terry Kasberg, a Florida real estate agent who has spent the past four years searching for treasure, and belongs to a Facebook group of more than 4,000 fiery treasure hunters, "Treasures Galore," dedicated to sharing information about the search. from Fenn's cache. He said he had read Fenn's book 23 times looking for clues.

"Everyone is really concerned that there is a real lack of transparency," he told The Post. "It has left everyone in a depressed state of mind."

De Fronzo, a masseuse and mother of two in St. Petersburg, Florida, is also depressed. But after nearly four years of carefully reading Fenn's poem and reading and rereading his autobiography for clues, she is convinced that Fenn is telling the truth.

Last week, when he finally solved Fenn's puzzle, he reunited his family in a rented Chevy Blazer for the trip to New Mexico, his fourth expedition to the Rocky Mountains in search of Fenn's El Dorado. De Fronzo had solved parts of the puzzle in the past, but had lost little clues when heading to the mountains, he said. Now she was "absolutely certain" that she knew where to look.

Many hunters before her thought the same. Five of them never returned, including Michael Sexson, 53, who was found dead in March this year after he and a partner were trapped in the snow near the Utah-Colorado border after renting snowmobiles. Armed with some bottles of water and chocolate bars to deal with extremely cold temperatures, rescuers said. Her unidentified partner, a 63-year-old man, survived.

In the summer of 2017, Jeff Murphy, 53, sank in Yellowstone National Park; Eric Ashby, 31, died on a raft on the Arkansas River, and the remains of Colorado Shepherd Paris Wallace, 52, were found floating in the Rio Grande. Randy Bilyeu, 54, disappeared in January 2016; His skeletal remains were discovered seven months later, also along the Rio Grande in New Mexico.

Although Fenn called the deaths "tragic," he never stopped the hunt.

"If someone drowns in the pool, we shouldn't drain it," Fenn told the New York Times in 2017. "We should teach people to swim."

After Sexson's death earlier this year, he warned people not to head to the mountains in winter and repeated that the treasure was not hidden in a place that was dangerous to travel to. A year earlier, he told the newspaper that he had invented hunting to give families a reason to "get off their couches" and experience nature.

Last week, De Fronzo and his family got up from the sofa and returned to nature. "I panicked when I solved it," De Fronzo told The Post. "I couldn't imagine that in 10 years no one else would have discovered it."

De Fronzo first heard about the treasure hunt when a news story about Fenn appeared on her TV screen in November 2017. Intrigued, she Googled Fenn and bought her memoirs, which are only available at a Santa Fe bookstore.

De Fronzo, who has a knack for puzzles and once participated in a token treasure hunt in state parks, got to work almost immediately. She used Google Maps and a series of anagrams, words created from the rearranged letters of other words.

In his book, Fenn himself had narrowed the search to four states: New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. De Fronzo soon narrowed it down even further to New Mexico.

For De Fronzo, the key to the mystery was a reference to rainbows in a description that appeared before Fenn's cryptic poem in his memoirs.

"The sentence above the poem says it contains nine clues that followed precisely‘ will lead to the end of my rainbow and treasure, "said De Fronzo, who has memorized every word of Fenn's poem.

She said she got to know Fenn "very well" by reading and rereading her work. She says he admits that he often misspells words and doesn't pay much attention to grammar, elements that became important in his search when anagrams often led to misspelled words.

"I tend to use some words that are not in the dictionary and others that are," Fenn said in his memoirs. "I lean a little."

De Fronzo knew that she, too, would have to "bend a little" to solve the mystery. Still, for a long time, he couldn't understand the first stanza of the poem, he said.

It was not until after his second trip to New Mexico that he struggled again with the verse, which begins by saying, "How I went there alone / and with my bold treasures." She discovered that after deleting joint words like "and" and "with" and then playing with the remaining letters, the first clue was confirmed. The resulting anagram was "YOU WILL USE RAINBOW ORDERS TO FIND THE CHEST".

The second verse of the poem instructs the seeker to begin the search "where the warm waters stop," adding that the site is not far from "Brown's house." De Fronzo already knew that the first color in the rainbow color sequence is red and that the mention of "warm waters" was probably a hot spring.

The Red River in New Mexico is known for its hot springs, which are close to Eagle Nest Lake, an area often referred to as "the home of the Browns," a reference to the area's famous trout fishing.

In the third stanza, a reference to "meek" and an anagram of letters spelled "yellow". When he pulled out the letters for color, and rearranged the remaining letters in the stanza, he came up with "BOATER TURN HERE LAST RD E" – a reference to the Tolby Day use area, a campground in popular Cimarron Canyon State Park with boaters , and a path to the east.

The green color was prominent in the fourth verse of the poem, she said, which led her to nearby Green Mountain. The verse also refers to a "fire". At first, De Fronzo had no idea what that meant, but then he saw the "fire" when he carefully examined a Google Earth map of the area: the sharp curves of Summit Road in Green Mountain formed flames.

"When she anagrammed the remaining 42 letters in the verse, she said:" USE THE TOLBY ​​CAMP FIND AN ACCESS TO THE RIVER IN THE TWO HOUSES. "

The fifth stanza did not contain any reference to a rainbow color, but the letters she anagrammed spelled the command: LET DOWN TO THE RIVER. "

The final stanza contained blue, indigo, and violet, the final colors in the rainbow sequence. When he anagrammed the letters in the colors, he formed the track "FOR FORTY WILE BLUE", which he interpreted to mean "follow the river for 40 feet." The remaining letters in the stanza allowed him to spell "GOLD IN THE OLD ARC ARC BOW SOLVED" and "YOU GET IT" that solved the puzzle. With all the additional letters left over from the other verses, de Fronzo was able to form "MI PECHO"

"Metaphorically, I found the chest in the poem," he told The Post. "It is brilliant."

Despite her cunning detective work, she suffered a frustrating series of bumps and glitches, she said, which saw her and her husband travel back and forth to New Mexico, sometimes battling dangerous winter storms and three feet of snow. .

Armed with a shovel, rubber boots, and portable metal detectors, they spent an unsuccessful 16-hour day in Tolby's camp on their second trip. The clues in the poem, like "wire," led them to a barbed wire enclosure where they dug a three-foot hole, convinced they would find the treasure buried. But they came home empty-handed.

"I'm sure it must be illegal to dig a hole in a state park, but we did it," she said, adding that they spent between $ 2,000 and $ 3,000 on each of their trips to the Rocky Mountains.

They traveled three times to the area in 2019, and were planning a fourth trip in April that was canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, he said. Eager to continue the search when the pandemic had subsided, they left on June 5 to try again. Just four hours from their destination, Fenn posted on his blog that the treasure was found.

"I just turned around," De Fronzo recalled. "I was very disappointed. The treasure was only 20 feet away from where he had been looking. He had walked there each and every time.

She believes Fenn's 10-by-10-inch chest was hidden under an old log covered in mud and leaves, 40 feet downstream from the first camp, and about 200 feet from the Tolby campground parking lot. On his first trips, he said he walked too far and started digging in the vicinity of the farthest camps.

"My solution was a little off, and I was just looking too far," he said, adding that he had brought his two children on two of the trips that were excited at the prospect of finding the treasure.

Although de Fronzo regrets not having completed his journey last week, he has no doubt that Fenn is telling the truth about the treasure.

"I think he is an honorable man. People have tied a knot in their panties and yelled "hoax" for years, but this was not a hoax. I never had any reason to doubt what he said.

Fenn congratulated the thousands of hunters who had made the journey over the years on his website when he announced the end of the search. He also promised to provide more details and photos "in the coming days." It has been silent since its June 6 announcement.

De Fronzo and others anxiously await the test.

"I have to say it was all fun," he said. "I wish the moment had not been so horrible, but I learned a lot about history and geography. I saw places I had never seen before. My children saw mountains for the first time in their lives."

PUZZLING POETRY

New Mexico art collector Forrest Fenn included this poem in his 2010 memoir. It contains clues that point to the location of his chest filled with artifacts and coins:

How did I go there alone

And with my bold treasures,

I can keep my secret where

And a touch of new and old wealth.

Start where the warm waters stop

And take it in the canyon,

Not too far, but too far to walk

Put it under Brown's house.

From there there is no place for the meek.

The end is always near;

There will be no rowing in your stream,

Only heavy loads and high water.

If you have been wise and have found the fire,

Quickly look down, your quest to cease,

But tarry is scarce with a look of wonder,

Just take the chest and go in peace.

So why should I go?

And leave my treasure for everyone to look for?

The answers I already know

I have made him tired, and now I am weak.

So listen to me all and listen well

Your effort will be worth it.

If you are brave and in the forest

I give you the title of gold.