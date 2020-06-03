Inside Aaron Paul's cabin-style Idaho shelter

"Breaking Bad" actor Aaron Paul's idea of ​​the perfect family getaway is simple: a log-lined, cabin-style home in rural Idaho, where he originally came from.

The five-bedroom house has been revealed to Architectural Digest magazine, and it was designed by the Pearson Design Group of Bozeman, Montana, with interiors selected by Los Angeles-based Jake Arnold, whose client list includes Rashida Jones and Julianne Hough.

Located in a village on the shores of a pristine glacial lake, Paul's new platform is close to where his grandparents owned an A-shaped house, and two and a half hours from the nearest airport in Boise, it is also well disconnected from the The actor's bustling life in Los Angeles.

"It takes me back to my childhood: lying in the back seat and looking at the trees, covered in snow," he told AD.

After a thorough search, Paul and his wife Lauren (along with their two-year-old daughter) settled on a five-acre site bordered on either side by the banks of a river, and began building a desert home from scratch , true to style but influenced by a lighter European feeling.

There is a reclaimed Wisconsin barn throughout the house, including the beamed ceilings in the living room, which is dominated by a 13-ton Montana mossy hearth. "I never thought I'd get so excited about rocks. I found myself daydreaming about rocks," Paul said of the colossal stone.

While the overall style adheres more or less strictly to the guidelines of a border booth, there's a lounge-like exhaust on the ground floor, designed in the manner of an old-school London club at Pall Mall, a perfect spot to enjoy Dos Hombres mezcal, the spirits brand that Paul founded with Bryan Cranston, co-star of "Breaking Bad".

Paul calls the house "Camp Pretty Bird", a name inspired by the nicknames he uses for his wife.

"I put my heart and soul into this, just like Jake Arnold and Pearson," said Paul. "I was pulling my hair out a lot during the process, but living in a place you built is a dream come true."