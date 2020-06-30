Inside J Balvin's luxury homes in Colombia

Written by Ananda Pellerin, CNN

Latin music superstar J Balvin is known for his bold style, including her mix of streetwear and haute couture, and her constantly evolving hair color. But he likes to keep things more subdued on the front of interior design.

"When it comes to where I live, I definitely take a less-is-more approach," Grammy-winning artist said in the last issue of Architectural Digest. "A house should be a place where you can rest your spirit. I have tried to create places that feed my soul, not my ego."

J Balvin at his home in Colombia Credit: Courtesy of Architectural Digest

Taking advantage of this month's cover, Balvin (full name, José Álvaro Osorio Balvin) turned to the talents of design firm 5 Sólidos to create two living spaces in his native Columbia: a loft in bustling Medellín, and a rural retreat in Llanogrande, 30 minutes outside the city.

His choice to defend local talent is in line with his broader support for Colombian and Latino creativity, which he often voices to his fans on social media.

J Balvin has an impressive collection of sneakers, some of which are stored in this closet at his home in Llanogrande, Colombia. Credit: Courtesy of Architectural Digest

"Honestly, I could have called anyone in the world. But I chose 5 Solids because they are based here in Medellín," Balvin told AD. "I love her young spirit and passion. Latinos have beautiful taste and we understand the meaning of lifestyle."

A private pool that opens to the outside and a KAWS sculpture in J Balvin's apartment in Medelliín Credit: Courtesy of Architectural Digest

Balvin's tranquil country retreat is nestled in a jungle landscape, featuring prominently French oak floor plans, streamlined Scandinavian-style furnishings, and Japanese-designed ornaments, including framed linen doors and bonsai plants.

Adding a contemporary twist, the properties feature artwork by Josh Sperling, Takashi Murakami, and street artists KAWS and WhIsBe. A look inside one of Llanogrande's wardrobes reveals more than just a touch of color, in the form of approximately 850 specimens from Balvin's sneaker collection.

J Balvin on the cover of Architectural Digest Credit: Courtesy of Architectural Digest

The city apartment has a private pool that can be opened outdoors, while the exposed interior ceiling and concrete floors echo a quintessential loft aesthetic. "I've always been fascinated by the idea of ​​a New York loft, the original loft," said Balvin. "This is my cave, a place where I can vibrate with art and architecture, the things I love."

A big name in reggaeton, a dancehall-influenced hybrid style that includes elements of hip hop and Latin American music, the popular music of Balvin Millions of videos are viewed on YouTube. But having launched into the design process, he now dreams of projects that allow him to further print his aesthetic. "It would be amazing to create special fine art and style hotels," he said. And, perhaps, ample space for those with equally impressive shoe collections.