Inside look at fans who saw a bit of the Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas – The sounds of silence were supposed to be deafening this week at the Colonial Country Club.

The sound of the crickets meant that all players would listen as they compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first of four PGA Tour events on the revised COVID-19 program to be played without spectators.

But what were those sounds that could be heard from a corner of Colonial, applause and cheers from the players and even from an announcer on a speaker that introduced the players as they walked towards the 16th tee?

Who said there would be no viewers this week on Colonial?

Not Pat Henggeler, whose house overlooks the 15th green and the 16th tee of the golf course.

Henggeler, as a colonial member with a handicap 9 known in these parts for throwing a good party or two at his house during colonial week, has created the only party in town for the Charles Schwab Challenge this week.

On Monday, he had a grandstand erected next to his house that offers a panoramic view of the 15th green and the 16th tee. If you've been watching the CBS broadcast of the tournament and have heard an occasional burst of applause, it comes from the Henggeler rostrum.

In what was always going to be a weird week for players with the eerily quiet golf course with no spectators, Henggeler's pop-up party has been as welcome an oasis for them as it has been for the roughly 100 people who have been cooling off with Refreshments from Henggeler's open-air bar.

One of the accidental tourist stars in Henggeler's show has been Mason Michell, who organically became the unofficial presenter.

"Mason did a very good job and we thought, 'That's our man'," said Henggeler.

So Michell, equipped with a cheat sheet that he creates with data on each player, launches presentations as each reaches the 16th tee.

The highlight of the week so far was when Michell, recognizing the new Bryson DeChambeau, introduced him on Friday as if he were a boxer entering the ring for a heavyweight fight.

"I thought it was amazing what they did, saying it was going to hit 300 pounds or whatever, that was fun," said DeChambeau. "I really enjoyed that. It's fun that people support you from time to time. We don't get much right now. "

Michell, who has just graduated from Texas A&M about to start working as an accountant, said: "I am not trying to say anything controversial or anything. We want the players to come back and enjoy coming here. Phil (Mickelson) caught our eye. when we were talking about how he hits bombs. He enjoyed it. "

When 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele exhausted his birdie putt on the 15th green to reach 13-under and tie Jordan Spieth for the lead at the time, a burst of applause was heard at the bottom of the Henggeler rostrum. and CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz said to his partner, Nick Faldo, "Do you remember what the crowd noise used to sound like, Nick?"

Previously, during my visit, the first introduction I heard was:

"Arriving on the 16th green is Colonial's winner in 2017, Kevin Kisner," Michell's voice roared through the speaker with a healthy dose of wrestling ornament. "And with him is‘ Mr. 58 "and former United States Open winner Jiiiiim Fuuuuryk."

During my visit to the party, each player recognized love and care.

"I think maybe they are also starving for the fans," Henggeler said.

"By the time they get here, you can see that the players have covered 15 holes and not seen a soul but their caddy," said John Eckelbarger, who works for Henggeler. "Then they come here and there are 100 people cheering them on."

It was a labor of love for Henggeler, who estimated that he spent nearly $ 20,000 for the installation, which includes the covered grandstand, large-screen televisions, fans to combat 100-degree temperatures, a bartender, alcohol, food, and portable toilets. .

Henggeler does not charge money for admission. The people there are friends, coworkers, and neighbors, some of whom have offered donations that Henggeler said he plans to give to charity.

The only negative for the program, as far as I was concerned, was the complete lack of social distance between the people who were there. Also there, there were no signs of a face covering anyone other than me during my visit.

Apparently, when it comes to covering his face, Texas has not received the memo about the masks.

"I don't think about it at all," Henggeler said when asked about any concerns about having 100 people so close to each other in the middle of a pandemic. "At our restaurant (they have a Mexican location in Arlington), we have served 30,000 people since May 1. I am not a scientist."

Nor does one play on television.