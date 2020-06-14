Inside the experience of a reporter from Ferguson to Floyd

But I'm a journalist and I made myself watch it over and over again. I did it a dozen times. I was trying to understand all the words being said. He was counting the number of times Floyd said to the officer, "I can't breathe." The number of times passersby begged the police to get off their necks. The number of times he said, "They are going to kill me." The only time he called his dead mother.

My job that day was to tell people about Floyd's last moments, so I had to make sure I had the right details. But I hated doing it because I knew I was recording those images in my brain forever. Seeing someone being tortured leaves you with a unique helplessness, especially when you know the end result. The bile rose in my throat more than once. I crinkled while looking.

It was not the first time. There is a vicious circle that makes it even more disturbing. I know what comes next, I have done it for over a decade. The video comes out, we break it down. I assimilate everything and we will inform to find out what happens. Every time I wonder if it will be the last. I also fear and sometimes wonder how soon the next one will be. What is enough? When is it enough? Will this be the time when the people, the land and this country move?

When I got to the streets of Minneapolis, there were protests from people who had also seen that video. I felt anger and sadness, but I pushed her to her toes so that I could be a journalist with my eyes open and my mind open. I walked the streets listening to the pain and outrage of the people. Black, Native, Latino, White, Immigrant, and people from all walks of life.

I did not have to try to understand his words. I could feel their devastated souls tearing mine.

"Where do I put my anger?" a young black teenager asked me. I didn't want to tell him that I push mine to the bottom of my soul, because that's not good advice. I said I would have to find out what works for him. But I said that destroying things will not solve your anger. He promised he was only raising his voice, but said that the destruction around him, including the torch from the Third Enclosure police station, was a message because no one was listening before and now even the powerful were listening.

I abhor violence. I don't go to violent action-packed movies. I can't deal with scary and tense horror movies. My body cannot handle it. I've seen too much in real life. I've covered wars and seen what's left after the bombs drop and the bullets stop. My eyes can't help but see dead babies, disfigured adults, blank stares of war-torn people trying to find their way back to a kind of life. I can still see the faces of families torn apart by war and terrorism in Libya, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, the Palestinian territories and Israel. I try to silence everything, but it is useless. Seeing injustices and brutality against any of my compatriots in my own country is a special kind of torment. Seeing black and brown people often receive the brunt of violence both from community members and at the hands of the police can be excruciating.

As the days passed and the protests in Minneapolis grew, my grief also increased. The destruction will make life much more difficult for all residents of the neighborhood where Floyd was killed, especially the elderly, or those without easy transportation. Two of his grocery stores, Target, and a fast food outlet disappeared in one block. The neighborhood was already private. It is now a disaster area. It is just another indignity to endure where they mourn a terrible death in their streets.

One evening before dusk, I stopped by where George Floyd was killed, interviewing a black nurse who had helped treat a cyclist who she said had been hit by a man driving a truck through a protest line. .

At the end of the interview, she said, "Hey, the boss is behind you. I think he is praying."

"The boss?" I said, "What boss?" I turned around and there was the Minneapolis Police Chief, Medaria Arradondo. Well, I think we missed the moment, I thought, but decided to go try to talk to him. I was sure he wouldn't get involved. He had never been able to get a police chief to speak one on one so soon after an event in which his officer or his officers were accused of killing someone and sparking huge protests.

But this time it was different. I had never seen a boss go to the neighborhood where a police-involved murder had occurred while protests were taking place. When I chased the chief in Ferguson, Missouri, after the murder of Michael Brown, he was combative and defensive.

But here was Arradondo. So I said to myself, "Be open-minded, don't judge this situation. Just let it unfold." I do a lot in this line of work. Remind me that I am there to listen and ask questions on behalf of the American public. This was about to be much more than that.

My producer, Jason Kravarik, told our control room that we were going to try to talk to the boss, and that it might be a time to put him on the air. Unbeknownst to us, presenter Don Lemon was having an emotional conversation with one of George Floyd's brothers, Philonise Floyd, and the Floyd family attorney, Benjamin Crump, at the same time. They had not yet spoken to Arradondo. And they had a question for the boss.

Suddenly, I found myself in a unique position. I become a conduit between the chief of police and a family in terrible pain from the actions of their officers. I felt a strange kind of fear. The fear of disappointing someone in their worst moments. The fear of being wrong. I would never forgive myself if I screwed this up. I just wanted to make sure that I was conveying the true feelings of the Floyd family to the boss so that there was no lack of communication.

What unfolded was remarkable. When we got going, I told the boss we were live with George Floyd's family and he responded by taking off his cap. The show of respect was the first sign that things were going to be real. There are no official canned comments. There are no rehearsed lines. Without foolishnesses.

Words cannot convey the tension and emotion that seeped into the screen, but you can see it here. What I can say is that then I started crying. I walked away from the crowd, the boss and the spotlight and sat on a bench and yelled.

Hours later, as I continued to report on what became the people's memorial to George Floyd, a man from the neighborhood approached me. He told me that he had emigrated to the United States from Liberia after enduring two civil wars there. "I just want you to know that your interview with the boss changed my mind about something," he said. "I always thought the police were against us. They weren't human to me. They were uniforms that caused us problems. I will never look at them the same way after the way the boss acted. He showed respect. I see they are human after everything."

I went to the car and cried a second time that day. After days of anger, a simple act of compassion and respect from someone in power towards a suffering family was what changed a man's mind.

It reinforced what I have always wanted to believe. Kindness is more powerful than anger. Compassion is more powerful than anger. Understanding is the key to change.

I have struggled all my professional life as a journalist to separate my prejudices from my writing and my work. I recently realized that it may be more honest to name those biases and explain how I am telling the story while forcing myself to remain objective and have publishers help me do it right.

I cannot say that the sadness of my fellow men does not affect me deeply. Sometimes it is overwhelming. But in addition to having the desire to tell stories like all journalists do, I have an urge to make things difficult, to cover racism and hatred in all its forms in the United States.

I never wanted to be the reporter who ONLY covered problems in the black community. I care about a thousand things, and yet it's clear that the American black experience keeps popping up in my inbox and won't be ignored.

The biracial growth in the 1970s made conversations about race inevitable. My white mother was constantly asked if she was adopted or why my hair was so "fuzzy". Later in life, one of the people around me felt comfortable enough to use the N word, just to tell me that they weren't talking about me, of course, because they said, "It wasn't really black." My childhood in the South left me with many unanswered questions. I am still trying to answer one of those questions: why do people hate each other because of the color of their skin? I have many answers None of them is enough.

As a mixed race woman, my color can be helpful and a target at the same time. I mix in spaces around the world and people refer to me as an American. But in America I am never allowed to be just American. I'm a black american. That's fine with me.

On the one hand, protesters sometimes think I understand them because we probably have a shared experience. And they are correct. On the other hand, some police officers see me as a protester, another black face in the crowd, even when I identify as a journalist. I know this, so I can name it and get on with my work. When I see violence by protesters or the police, I also mention it. The police have a job to do. It is often dangerous and unpleasant. But it is important to investigate how they do their job.

It was the same six years ago when I was standing in Ferguson, Missouri, watching the world around me catch fire, literally and figuratively. The anger, frustration, sadness, and calls to action after officer Michael Darren Wilson's shooting death was the same. The protests lasted more than 100 days and I was there for much of it. History became part of my personal history and the history of the United States.

In Ferguson, protesters were initially met with hostility and felt that the media did not portray their side of the story fairly. I was cursed live in the air for saying that protests had turned violent at times. They hit me over the head with a bottle or a rock (I could never figure out what) while covering the fires that were lit.

Over time, the protesters and I seemed to understand that I was always going to say what I saw, but I would recognize the pain and the reasons of those who wanted to burn it all down. The Ferguson and St. Louis County Police would not have cared less if I and other journalists had the right to be there. Some did not treat us as people with constitutional rights to be there to give testimony.

After months of daily protests, I wondered if Ferguson would be the case that changed the world or at least the American police. It all started when Brown was arrested for jaywalking in his own neighborhood. Minutes later, he was shot dead by a police officer. The details were disputed but not that the city exploded. It wasn't just about Michael Brown's blood on the streets. Blacks and the poor were sick and tired of being overly watched. Issuing endless tickets for things like jaywalking and driving crimes, not just for public safety, but to invest money in city and police department chests at the expense of people who can least afford it, as the Justice Department.

No video of what happened between the officer and Michael Brown ever appeared at Ferguson. A grand jury refused to indict Wilson, and there was no agreement on what happened.

People on the streets of Ferguson expected a change in the American police. But it did not happen. Instead, what came next seemed like more punishment to people of color. We witnessed a surge in activity in the racist chat rooms we monitored. There was a more public outpouring of an "us against them" mentality. Black Lives Matter vs. Blue Lives Matter vs All Lives Matter. Arguments occurred. People took sides. The politicians hesitated and took no action.

A few weeks before Brown's death, Eric Garner died in a police choke even after screaming, "I can't breathe." A few months later, a policeman shot and killed Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy, who saw him with a toy gun. In 2015, he was in Baltimore reporting on the protests after Freddie Gray died after an arrest and was put in a police van. Walter Scott was shot dead while on the run from a police officer in South Carolina. In November of that year, I ran into another police shooting at an unarmed black man, this time in Minneapolis. His name was Jamar Clark. For 18 days, a few dozen residents gathered daily outside the Third Precinct to protest his death and called for a change.

All of the 2014 and 2015 black man police killings that sparked mass protests occurred while the first black president of the United States was in office. And African Americans were not just killed by the police. Dylann Roof massacred nine people in a church Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina, simply because they were black. The march and outrage seemed to run out on the streets and slow down in 2016. The focus was on politics and a new force of personality: Donald Trump. White supremacists got bolder online and I could see that a physical rally was coming, but I didn't know when or where.

In August 2017, white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched openly through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia. Counter-protesters were challenged and one, Heather Heyer, died and many more were injured when a white supremacist deliberately drove his car into a crowd.

Covering this hatred and these losses could destroy my faith in humanity. Both Garner and Floyd were detained for alleged nonviolent crimes: selling nontaxed cigarettes and allegedly using a counterfeit $ 20 bill. And yet both died violent deaths. Covering them is difficult, but I try to do everything possible to get to the truth. I won't always do well, of course not. I will always be a work in progress and perfection in journalism does not exist. And I still have my faith in humanity.

I don't know why something was unleashed and made the United States and the world respond. Perhaps there are so many people watching what I saw, the excruciating long minutes of suffering that George Floyd had under the knees of a police officer. Perhaps it has been increased by the isolation we have suffered as individuals facing the coronavirus.

I have many questions, for me, for the public, for the United States. I hope to be there when the answers come.

What I do know is that George Floyd's death and the country's reaction to it are different. You have already created a change in 10 days. Policy changes in surveillance are now the highest priority in some states. Stranglings and other life-threatening restrictions are being banned. Even Confederate flags will be removed from spaces, including NASCAR events. The change is happening. My fear is if history repeats itself and an unpleasant reaction arises from those who fear change.