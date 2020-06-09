Inside the houses of the creators of & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; in Los Angeles and New York

Written by Ana Rosado, CNN

Writer and director Ryan Murphy was 8 years old when his parents let him decorate his room. "I decided to oppose the bland and get bold: olive-green walls, carpeted with chocolate brown fluff and a golden disco ball," he recalled in the latest issue of Architectural Digest, as he opened the doors of his quietly luxurious LA. and New York houses.

The creator of "American Horror Story," the high school music series "Glee," and the hit dramas including "Nip / Tuck," "Pose," and "Hollywood," have offered a rare glimpse into the homes he shares. with her husband David Miller and their two children

While Murphy described his television shows as "colorful and baroque," his approach to home design has become relatively straightforward. Writing in the magazine's June issue, he traces a preference for muted interiors until around 2012, when his career began to take off and the couple's first child, Logan, was born.

"I suddenly realized that I wanted to live on less: less color, less clutter, less stuff. An edited life," wrote Murphy. In other words, he wanted to live in "a monastery," as he told a friend who had called him to inform him of a dilapidated property he had found in Los Angeles.

The house "was a mess," Murphy continued, who said it even included "fake artificial grass" in the backyard. However, the writer saw potential in the high ceilings and vast rooms. To help realize their vision, Murphy and Miller enlisted the help of interior designers Pamela Shamshiri and Stephen Shadley, approved by Diane Keaton, to facilitate a new narrow approach.

"From that process came three rules of what I call & # 39; minimalist luxury & # 39;" said Murphy, naming his golden rules as: "Repeat, repeat, repeat" (choose three main materials and use them over and over time), "make it big" "(creating a real and ordered feeling with great objects) and" don't use color ".

Today, the impressive family home in Los Angeles features matte white plaster walls (which Murphy said were popular in Spanish monasteries), an olive-tree-lined outdoor pool, and an outdoor tub, as well as sculptures of François-Xavier Lalanne and the Haas brothers. The photos in Architectural Digest also show furniture from renowned designers like Joaquim Tenreiro, Rick Owns and Axel Einar.

While renovating her dream home in California, Murphy received a call about another house in New York, where she had always dreamed of living. He also had the monastic feeling he was looking for.

"It was exactly the same atmosphere that we were looking for in Los Angeles, only … ready!" he wrote. "There are no fireplaces to redo and obsess over. It was all heat, wood, and air."

Like the other family residence, Murphy and Miller's New York property is minimalist but far from tasteless. This time, aided by designer David Cafiero and art consultant Joe Sheftel, the couple incorporated their children's Swedish heritage into the interiors, while adding great touches like a heavy stone bathtub.

Murphy said they also "specifically looked for pieces by artists taken too early by the AIDS plague," decorating the home with works by artists such as Hugh Steers, Robert Mapplethorpe and David Wojnarowicz.

But while the family has spent the past year in monochromatic luxury, more color may be on the way as the couple prepares to welcome their third child.

"I feel an attack of color and lay and bright Magna-Tiles on the way," wrote Murphy. "We expect another baby, a boy, in August."