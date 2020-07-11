Inside the minds of the new rival of the East League of the Yankees

This 2020 Major League Baseball season, should it go live, will feature fewer games, fewer trips and possibly zero fans.

More Yankees-Rays games, though (as kids spell it). Or at least a higher percentage of them.

That would be good for baseball and, at best from a Bronx perspective, challenging for the Yankees. It would probably represent the Yankees' most significant challenge for a repeat of their American League East title.

The small market, challenged by the stadium, small engines that could from Tampa / St. Pete has returned from its mid-2010 dream to make life miserable once again to its eastern AL neighbors in New York and Boston. Like their previous career, they seem equipped to stay for a while.

"It's in our DNA to be the David to take on the Goliaths," Rays president Matt Silverman said in a phone interview. "I'm not sure how well David would have stood up to two Goliaths, but that's our lot in life, and we've accepted that challenge. It makes it even more rewarding when we get to the playoffs."

They made the playoffs last year, taking advantage of a $ 64 million payroll to finish 96-66 (12 games ahead of the Red Sox) and take second place in the AL wild card. They ended up advancing to the American League Division Series and taking the eventual league champion Astros to a maximum of five games. As the Red Sox parted ways with scandal-ridden manager Alex Cora and traded their best player Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in the offseason, he cleared the way for the Rays, who can boast of a top-ranked farm system. of the industry by MLB .com – to collapse the party of the intellectuals

"We admire and respect the work of the teams we compete against," said Rays general manager Erik Neander. "But any significant time you spend thinking about it doesn't help you improve."

Last year's visit to the postseason marked the Rays' first success since 2013 and was a kind of important page in the team's annals. The '13 wildcard spot ended a four-trip stretch of October in six years, started by the worst pennant-winning campaign of 2008, as well as star players like Carl Crawford, Evan Longoria and Ben Zobrist. He led that position, possibly as prominent as the team's architect, Andrew Friedman, and the manager he hired, Joe Maddon.

Friedman left the Rays for the Dodgers in October 2014, after a 77-85 performance, and less than a month later, Maddon, armed with contract language that released him in the event of a Friedman game, joined the Cubs. , both men aligned with The dark side of the big markets.

It marked the end of an era for the Rays, and the way they responded under chief owner Stuart Sternberg reflects the organizational confidence that allowed them to trade valuable players mid-season while in contention in 2018, or host Game 1. to baseball that same season, or come up with a two-country, two-stage solution to their long-lasting care headaches by which they would alternate between Tampa and Montreal (whose viability remains undetermined). Due to its financial disadvantages: Its 2020 payroll was approximately $ 67 million, according to Spotrac, if this had been a normal-length season, the Rays essentially require reception leaders and managers to perform at the same elite level as your best players. . So they started looking for more.

Silverman, who had been the team's president since 2006, overseeing all aspects of the organization, switched to president of baseball operations and hired Kevin Cash, a Tampa native who previously worked as an Indian bullpen coach, to to administer it. Both movements occurred with a long-term view.

"When Andrew and Joe left, it was jarring," said Silverman. “It was a shock for the franchise, a shock for the organization. … We knew we had some challenges ahead. Our farm system was quite arid at the time, so it would not be a quick fix. We didn't have the stomach for a Cubs or Astros-style rebuild, so we kept our focus on the major league club.

“Stu believed that we had the future leadership, especially Erik. We wanted to give him and the rest of the group time to grow on paper, a bit of a break from Andrew and Joe's deadlines. And looking back we were very lucky that the moment allowed us to hire Kevin Cash. When we hired Joe, he was with us for nine years. We wanted someone like Kevin that we could give a long lead to. "

During Silverman's three years at the peak of baseball operations, the Rays posted records of 80-82, 68-94, and 80-82, extending his streak from less than .500 seasons to four. However, Cash did win reps in the manager's seat, Neander and his deputy Chaim Bloom (who left for the Red Sox last winter) had enough experience to propel Silverman to his presidential title, and the Rays racked up talent like they were. hoarding Purell for a pandemic.

When they rounded the corner in 2018, going 90-72, eight of the Rays' top 12 players (according to Baseball-Reference's WAR) came by trade, waiver claim, or free agency. Returning to the playoffs last year, that number increased to nine, including the top four for starting pitcher Charlie Morton (free agent), shortstop Willy Adames (acquired from the Tigers by David Price in 2014) and outfielders Austin Meadows. (acquired from the Pirates for Chris Archer in 2018) and Tommy Pham (acquired from the Cardinals in 2018 and traded to the Padres last December).

"We are not shy about transacting," said Neander. "We are active. When you make as many transactions as we do, you will surely have some that will go your way and, on the other hand, some that you would rather not have done."

Recently, the Rays have recorded much more of the former than the latter. Newly acquired gems like right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who came with Meadows on the Archer trade, and infielder Yandy Diaz, who came from Cleveland on a 2018 trade, join local building blocks like Blake Snell, the winner. of the 2018 AL Cy Young Award, and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier in the first unit. Shortstop Wander Franco, 19, and the highest-ranked prospect in all of baseball, tops the list of exciting youngsters along the way.

"We feel like we've put ourselves in a very good position to compete," said Neander. "Now it's a matter of doing it."

For the striped Goliath, this David should not be ignored.