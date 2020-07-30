Inside the Supreme Court's internal deliberations on Trump's taxes

But the vote between the judges was closed and the narrow margin did not satisfy Roberts, nor his colleagues.

They wanted a coalition of liberal and conservative judges, the largest possible ideological unity, for decisions about presidential power, four sources with knowledge of the internal deliberations told CNN. It would take almost two months to produce both decisions 7-2.

The judges were unable to purge Trump of his thinking, the sources told CNN, but they knew that these disputes were not just about him. CNN learned that during their deliberations, judges struggled to balance the interests of the executive branch and those of Congress and criminal prosecutors, seeking records, of any president.

Together, the final decisions represented a masterstroke of mutual interests that in these polarized times avoided a direct clash with Trump.

The judges' early discord and search for common ground are among the new details in CNN's exclusive four-part series on the historic 2019-2020 Supreme Court period.

The cases summed up the tense conflict between Roberts' court, seeking principles that would last for years, and Trump, making it clear that he views any decision against him or his administration as a personal affront.

The president often criticized Roberts and suggested for his own drenched comments from supporters of the judiciary that he expects the four judges appointed by court Democrats to automatically rule against him and his two appointees to hand him over. In the end, all of those judges voted against Trump in significant parts of the cases for his financial documents.

"Do you have the impression that the Supreme Court did not like me?" Trump had tweeted in June when Roberts and the four court liberals narrowly rejected his administration's plan to end a program that protected undocumented immigrants brought to the United States from deportation as children.

In the Trump subpoena cases, the judges had a particular reason to sweat a narrow vote. In those moments that involved presidential privileges, the Supreme Court had in the past set aside ideological and political differences and issued unanimous rulings.

In 1974, the court required President Richard Nixon to turn over the Watergate tapes. In 1997, the court action led to the testimony of President Bill Clinton in Paula Jones's civil lawsuit of sexual harassment and, through separate proceedings of the United States House, her eventual removal.

Roberts and his colleagues had a clear view on the fact that both cases were decided unanimously against each president. And they acknowledged that the judiciary in recent months had been targeted by supporters on both sides, sources told CNN.

While Trump and others in the Republican Party criticized the court, liberal advocates questioned its institutional integrity and put forward proposals for "court packaging" for ideological balance.

Furthermore, the judges understood that the test policy of the current document could change in a matter of years, even months: a Democratic president could be trying to fight against a House or state prosecutors controlled by the Republican Party.

The possibility of a Supreme Court-appointed third party was also up in the air as the annual session was ending. Some Trump supporters openly spoke about the possibility of an impending resignation, speculating that conservatives Clarence Thomas, 72, or Samuel Alito, 70, left and perhaps improved Trump's reelection offer.

The health care of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, also suddenly increased, as a gallbladder condition and possible infection brought her to the hospital. Only some of her colleagues knew at the time that she had also started chemotherapy in May for liver cancer, the sources told CNN. Ginsburg did not release the news until July 17.

The demands of the United States House of Representatives stemmed from attempts by Democrat-led committees to obtain financial records that members argued would help them draft new ethics legislation. The subpoenas were directed at Trump accountants, Mazars USA and two of his financial institutions, Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

Trump's case against Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance stemmed from a New York grand jury investigation into whether Trump, before becoming president, directed "secret money" at women who claimed to have had relationships with he. (Trump has denied the issues.)

The superior court declared that a practicing president is not absolutely immune from criminal proceedings and may be subject to subpoenas by Congress for his personal records. But the 7-2 majority left Trump with limited options to try to keep his documents secret in the New York case and devised a multi-factor test for a Congress seeking to cite a president.

In the short term, the practical effect appears to be that Trump has the ability to keep files sealed until after the November election.

Politics in the air

The path to those compromise decisions was not direct and, even before the oral arguments, it started with a detour, as CNN first reported on Wednesday.

Driven by a memo from Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the judges asked each party to address whether the case between Trump and House Democrats was too political for a court to resolve. It offered an alternative to hearing the case, but the strategy could also have paralyzed the investigative power of Congress and lead, in the short term, to the publication of Trump's financial documents.

Both parties told the judges that the court had the capacity and responsibility to decide the summons dilemmas.

"Federal courts cannot refuse to resolve a dispute within their traditional jurisdiction and proper jurisdiction simply because, as is the situation here, the question is difficult, the heavy consequences, or the actual potential for conflict with the political preferences of the political branches "Will Consovoy, Trump's chief attorney, wrote, citing earlier court opinions.

Kavanaugh's colleagues on the bench were also not attracted to the idea.

In a case that could have dramatic effects on the presidency in an election year, the court initially stalled. The arguments had been scheduled for March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were postponed until May 12 and held by phone.

And no matter how hard the majority of the court worked to break free of their views on Trump, some slant was heard in the three-hour teleconference arguments, broadcast live to the public.

Thomas characterized third-party subpoenas in the House case as personal to Trump. The real intention, Thomas suggested, was "to remove the President from office."

His wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, has been an especially visible Trump loyalist. She was among the president's supporters invited to an East Room celebration in February after the Senate acquitted impeachment articles submitted by the United States House.

Coming from the opposite direction, the liberal Ginsburg, during the live hearing, emphasized the holes in Trump's arguments. If Congress is to fulfill its legislative mission, he said, it must first be able to investigate. (House leaders insisted that they needed Trump's financial materials to write new ethics legislation, including to avoid foreign influence in the US election.)

In further revealing his views, Ginsburg stated: "Every president voluntarily turned in his tax returns. So here it becomes a pitched battle because President Trump is the first to refuse to do that. And initially He said that because an audit was ongoing. Now it appears to be broader than that. "

Four years earlier, in an interview with CNN, Ginsburg had first exposed that sentiment. "He is a faker," he said of the then-alleged Republican presidential candidate. "It has no consistency with him. He says whatever comes to mind right now. He really has an ego … how did he manage not to turn in his tax returns? The press seems to be very nice to him on that one."

Liberals are not guaranteed to side with Roberts

In their private conference call after the May arguments, sources told CNN that the judges were still dividing strongly, offering competitive legal arguments and fighting how far they wanted to go to protect the president or force him to produce materials.

When they first discussed the New York case, CNN learned that the justices split 5-4 to affirm a lower court judgment against Trump and the immunity claim of his attorneys. Roberts, appointed by President George W. Bush in 2005, and the four liberals were on one side, against the other four conservative judges.

In the House dispute, the judges began with a possible majority of six judges to rule out a lower court decision that had declared that Congress has broad authority to investigate and issue subpoenas for Trump's financial documents as part of its legislative mission. But judges across the ideological spectrum expressed concern in establishing their legal reasoning about the proper balance between the interests of Congress and the presidents.

Liberal judges were concerned about encroaching on Congress' ability to carry out their oversight responsibilities and discourage any cooperation between executive and legislative officials. Meanwhile, conservatives wanted to guarantee that any request by Congress for executive documents would be limited and fully justified.

When he is a majority, the president of the court has the power to assign the opinion to the court. As Roberts does in most important cases, he kept both of them.

When Roberts began writing a compromise, according to sources, he began conversations with judges on both sides, towards the strongest majorities possible. At the start of the internal debate on the House case, according to sources, it had not been apparent that the four Liberals joined his opinion and that among Roberts' regular brothers on the right would help him come to an agreement.

The New York case, perhaps, was more direct, due to Trump's extreme assertion of "temporary presidential immunity," along with an established precedent in that area of ​​the law.

Several judges came to the cases with different experience in the executive or legislative branches: Roberts, Kavanaugh and Judge Elena Kagan had held high-level positions in the presidential administrations: Roberts for Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, Kavanaugh for George W. Bush and Kagan for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Judge Stephen Breyer had been a lead attorney for Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts in the 1970s. Breyer is known in court for continuing to use that legislative knowledge, looking for ways to bridge differences, and being willing to give up something for something .

Roberts forms a coalition

When those appointed by Trump, Kavanaugh and Judge Neil Gorsuch were addressing their own problems in disputes over the President's fiscal and financial records. They ended up fully joining Roberts and the Liberals in the House case, perhaps offering a message of independence from the two "Trump judges" and reinforcing Roberts's message of nonpartisanship.

In 2018, after Trump criticized a judge who had ruled against the administration as an "Obama judge," Roberts replied, "We have no Obama or Trump, Bush or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated people the judges do their best to make the same right to those who appear before them. "

Kavanaugh and Gorsuch signed Roberts's final judgment against Trump's assertion of immunity in the Trump v. Vance However, he offered a separate opinion explaining that they would, however, require a higher standard for prosecutors who claim they need to cite private documents from a president.

In the House's consolidated cases, Roberts also downplayed the differences. He met with the liberals to satisfy his concerns about the power of Congress, according to sources. They shared the boss's desire to send a message to the public that they were not listening to predictable ideologies.

The majority declared that Congress had the authority to obtain information for its legislative mission. But, Roberts wrote, the House had not sufficiently demonstrated in lower court proceedings that it needed Trump's financial records for its legislative purposes. Roberts also said that lower court judges who had previously heard Trump's objections to the subpoenas were unable to sufficiently weigh the potential implications of separation of powers.

Six other judges signed up and no one chose to write a separate statement, as is often the case in conflict cases. Regardless of where they had started, seven judges reached the same page.

Only Thomas and Alito disagreed. Those two judges, however, agreed on Trump v. Vance that an incumbent president is not absolutely immune to a prosecutor's criminal investigation. They wrote separate dissenting opinions arguing that the president would be entitled to greater protection against the execution of a subpoena due to his responsibilities as head of the executive branch.

The President of the Supreme Court underscored that element of unanimity. Referring to the fact that a sitting president remains subject to the judicial process, the president of the court wrote: "At that point, the Court is unanimous."

In his view in addressing Trump's assertion that he should be immune from a New York grand jury subpoena, Roberts used as a yardstick a decision by Chief Justice John Marshall, who presided over the treason trial of Aaron Burr, to allow a subpoena against President Thomas Jefferson.

Roberts, who before turning to the law at Harvard considered getting a Ph.D. in the story, simply delighted at the opportunity to recall the Burr episode. He opened that section of his final opinion with: "In the summer of 1807, all eyes were on Richmond, Virginia. Aaron Burr, the former vice president, was being tried for treason. Fallen from political grace after his fatal duel with Alexander Hamilton, and with a murder charge pending in New Jersey, Burr followed the path of many Americans of his time: he headed west in search of new opportunities. "

In conclusion, Roberts wrote about Marshall: "Two hundred years ago, a great jurist in our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to present evidence when requested in criminal proceedings."

When the court issued its decisions in the subpoena cases, Trump's rebuttal rang out of his previous objections to the perceived offenses: "The courts in the past have given 'ample deference'. BUT NOT ME! "

Those were the last decisions that were announced for the fundamental term.

Uncertainty for the nine

The nine judges generally close their annual period with a festive party and games organized by legal officials and with tickets to remote vacation spots. (In the past, games included a "Danger!", Like a question-and-answer contest, with employees divided into teams.) But there was none of that in July, as the coronavirus pandemic had already forced them into nine isolated and crimp locations. travel plans.

The circumstances of Covid-19 added to the difficulties of the historical session. They had been unable to walk through the marble hallways and enter the others' chambers to informally discuss cases. Instead, they had had to raise concerns in their more rigid teleconference meetings.

And it seemed like there was only uncertainty ahead. The judges lost the usual sense of relief when the decisions ended in early July, sources told CNN, because the court faced immediate emergency requests related to the imposition of the federal death penalty, new state controversies on ballot papers and more religious objections to state pandemic restrictions.

The judges anticipated continued controversies related to the election year, the sources said.

Above all, according to sources, hovered that the presidential elections could have direct consequences for the court itself. It could also coronavirus and other health threats. Six of the nine judges are 65 years of age or older.

They had just completed a momentous session with sweeping consequences for government powers and life across the United States. As they considered what cases awaited them, they wondered how much longer they would all be together, even apart.