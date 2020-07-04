Insight into the Mets' coronavirus protocols at Citi Field

The line began forming outside Hodges' gate at Citi Field before 8 a.m. on Friday. Reporters and photographers with access to the ballpark, a number limited to 35 as part of the MLB's COVID-19 protocol, were greeted by a Mets employee who explained the entry procedures.

First, there would be a standard baggage check. But then came the new twists: a quick temperature scan, followed by a waiver that had to be signed to relieve the Mets of responsibility in the event that they were infected with the coronavirus on the premises. Masks were required to enter. The Mets provided extras if necessary.

All told, it ran smoothly, with the entire line processed within about 10 minutes of the doors opening. But with elevators limited to one-person capacity as part of the protocol, reporters and photographers were encouraged to use the stairs.

The journalists were confined to the press box, and the photographers were able to shoot from the lower platform. Another change: restrooms in the press box were restricted to one person at a time. To ensure there was no confusion, Mets media relations officials distributed magnets with images of players that were placed on the bathroom door when a person entered. The magnet was removed when someone came out of the bathroom.

Players and managers are conducting Zoom interviews. In addition to a technical difficulty that delayed Edwin Díaz's press conference by several minutes, the process went smoothly.