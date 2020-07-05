Insight into what makes Knicks & # 39; World Wide Wes & # 39; be so polarizing

The Knicks' press release last week quoted new executive vice president William Wesley about his "long history and respect for Jim Dolan."

Sources confirm that Wesley has been in the Knicks owner's ear for 15 years, working behind the scenes. As is their custom.

A Glen Grunwald-era Knicks coach verified the influence of "World Wide Wes".

"When we were there, they told me I was listening to 'World Wide Wes' more than Grunwald," the coach told The Post.

In fact, Wesley has been free with advice for Dolan, but not all are constructive.

The Post learned that Wesley was a driving force behind Dolan pulling away from Grunwald after a 54-28 season four days before 2013 training camp. Wesley recommended bringing Steve Mills back, citing stronger connections.

At the time, The Post reported that Grunwald's firing was tied to 2015's free-agent aspirations. In addition, the new boss needed to prepare for an attempt to keep Carmelo Anthony in the following summer of 2014.

Anthony was represented by the Creative Artists Agency, and Mills was reputed to have close ties to CAA. (Wesley, according to a source, served as Anthony's primary confidant during his Knicks term.)

CAA is now officially running the Knicks with the Leon Rose-Wesley tandem. After Rose accepted the terms in February, The Post quoted a source as saying, “MSG and CAA have been in bed for years. This should not be surprising. "

Wesley's push to eliminate Grunwald did not work. The Knicks have missed the playoffs seven consecutive seasons since his ejection, although Dolan strayed six months after firing Grunwald to bring Phil Jackson up as president.

After all their failures, Dolan is asking Rose and Wesley to make all the decisions as they try to repair the Knicks' downtrodden image with a buoyant hiring.

The press release did not mention Wesley's past credentials, an indicator of his underground existence.

While Rose was director of basketball at CAA, Wesley was considered the agency's consultant for the past 15 years.

"He's always been connected, and he's a winner," said an NBA executive.

Wesley assisted Rose in player acquisition and worked with CAA coaches, including Tom Thibodeau. However, sources say Wesley also likes Jason Kidd, who was interviewed for the Knicks' job Thursday.

In a 2007 GQ profile, author Alex French wrote: “Wes is such a perfect embodiment of the modern American dream, filled with greased wheels, hustle and bustle, and old-fashioned social climbing that it sounds like it was written for the big screen. "

Wesley is nothing less than a polarizing action figure. Although former Knicks Stephon Marbury and Rasheed Wallace scoffed at the hiring, ESPN's Jay Williams flew into hyperbole.

Williams indicated that Wesley's presence as a free agent recruiter may be more essential than Rose's.

"They'll see me at the Knicks games this year," Williams said. "When I tell you that" World Wide Wes "is the best free agent hired in the history of the Knicks organization, I'm just going to tell you that he's someone who's been around basketball. We know how this game works. They sing it at songs from Drake, the most connected individual in basketball history.

"Let me tell you how" World Wide Wes "works. He has many points of contact with influential people. From the player's perspective, he will put anyone on the phone. He will make you buy the big picture."

Marbury's disdain for Camden's product, N.J., spread via ruthless video last week. Coney Islander now trains in China.

"Come on man. Did you really bring 'World Wide Sucker' to the New York Knicks," said Marbury. "Really? Did you bring this guy here?

"Why?

"I'm a real New York Knicks fan. Come on, Dolan. You have to be kidding me, man. What's going on? There has to be an explanation. Not him. Of all the people, do you bring this guy here? you bring to New York? To New York? It has no credibility here. "

In fact, Wesley has his enemies. Wallace called the movement "a brain fart." Wallace considers a Rose-Wesley tandem dangerous because "Dolan is taking his luggage."

Wallace noted that other officers may have stopped sending their clients to the CAA Knicks.

"Whoever has had issues or problems is now going to come up and affect them," Wallace told CBS Sports Radio. "Now that they got those executive positions with the Knicks, they might not get these certain players."

But can it get worse? The Knicks have laid an egg in free agency for years: the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-DeAndre Jordan gambit to Brooklyn serving as the last straw for Dolan's glass.

"It adds to the relationships he's built over the years," said Rashad Phillips, an NBA member, owner of the SportsTalk 2319 drill. "The NBA has become a business relationship more than ever. Wes personifies the aspect of the relationship. It will do well in New York. "