Insomniac reportedly plans to turn Spider-Man PS4 into a trilogy

SpidermanIt seems that the stay on PlayStation will continue for some time, apparently.

Launched in 2018, the web superhero adaptation of Insomniac immediately became one of the most successful PlayStation 4 exclusives, selling millions of copies and drawing universal acclaim for its skillful and fluid combat, its criminally fun journey and, to To top it all off, a solid story full of twists and turns that kept Parker's fans more staunch without knowing what would happen next.

Considering the numerous leaks they suggested as such in the past few months and Sony's desire to ensure that the upcoming PlayStation 5 provides consumers with many reasons to buy it, at this point it is essentially a guarantee that Insomniac is working hard. in Spider-man 2But will a sequel be enough to tell the stories you want? Apparently not.

Sources recently revealed to WGTC that the developer intends to keep Peter Parker's video game adventures going beyond a second installment, with the current plan to make his adaptation a trilogy. Given the plethora of stories Marvel has created for the character over the past 40 years, there's certainly more than enough material to develop two sequels, though how much familiar ground Insomniac will tread on with future entries remains to be seen.

But let's not get ahead. Spiderman 2 However, an official announcement has yet to be received, as Sony is rumored to be holding some kind of showcase for its new hardware next month, it goes without saying that the dragging hero on the wall is a favorite to make a appearance, so look at this space.