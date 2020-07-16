Instacart is suing Uber Cornershop grocery delivery service

On Thursday Instacart filed a lawsuit against Cornershop, a new grocery delivery competitor in the US, for allegedly stealing thousands of its copyrighted and licensed images, along with product descriptions and price data.

"Instacart today filed a lawsuit against Cornershop after the company failed to comply with a cessation and gave up demanding that it stop stealing our catalog and using our misappropriated intellectual property," Instacart said in a statement to CNN Business. "The lawsuit makes it clear that Cornershop is making a systematic effort to illegally steal Instacart's proprietary catalog while trying to conceal that theft for its own commercial gain."

In a statement, Uber framed the Instacart lawsuit as an attempt to quell new competition.

"Instacart faces a new challenge in the United States from a Chilean upstart, and it is unfortunate that its first move is litigation rather than competition," Uber spokesman Noah Edwardsen said in a statement to CNN Business. "Cornershop will respond to this complaint but will not be deterred from bringing grocery delivery to more customers in the United States."