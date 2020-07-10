Instagram bans content promoting gay conversion therapy

The service, which is owned by Facebook, said it would expand its existing hate speech policies around the world to include posts that advertise or promote the practice.
Conversion therapy, a pseudoscientific process that professes to change a person's sexuality, is widely discredited and condemned as harmful by major medical associations. But it is legal in most parts of the world, including in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Instagram move follows user calls to remove an account used by the Core Issues Trust, a UK-based conversion therapy promoter.

"We do not allow attacks on people based on sexual orientation or gender identity and we are updating our policies to prohibit the promotion of conversion therapy services," said Tara Hopkins, director of public policy for Instagram for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. statement.

Oklahoma Steps Towards Conversion Therapy Ban

"We have removed the infringing content from @coreissuestrusttv. We are always reviewing our policies and will continue to consult with experts and people with personal experiences to inform our approach," he added.

The platform will also stop recommending content related to conversion therapy, such as testimonials of its effectiveness or posts in praise or in support of the practice, except those in a legislative context.

Earlier this year, it banned ads for the process.

Conversion therapy refers to any attempt to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. It doesn't work, and studies show that people who have it, or who choose to undergo it, are at increased risk for depression and suicide.
Several US states have banned it, and Germany became one of the first major countries to ban it for minors in May.

In the UK, a total ban promised by Theresa May in mid-2018 has yet to materialize, and has not been included in any of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agendas set out in the state opening of parliament.

Facebook (full board) And Twitter did not immediately respond to questions about its policies.

