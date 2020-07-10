Instagram bans content promoting gay conversion therapy





The service, which is owned by Facebook, said it would expand its existing hate speech policies around the world to include posts that advertise or promote the practice.

Conversion therapy, a pseudoscientific process that professes to change a person's sexuality, is widely discredited and condemned as harmful by major medical associations. But it is legal in most parts of the world, including in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Instagram move follows user calls to remove an account used by the Core Issues Trust, a UK-based conversion therapy promoter.

"We do not allow attacks on people based on sexual orientation or gender identity and we are updating our policies to prohibit the promotion of conversion therapy services," said Tara Hopkins, director of public policy for Instagram for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. statement.