Instagram bans content promoting gay conversion therapy

Instagram move follows user calls to remove an account used by the Core Issues Trust, a UK-based conversion therapy promoter.
"We do not allow attacks on people based on sexual orientation or gender identity and we are updating our policies to prohibit the promotion of conversion therapy services," said Tara Hopkins, director of public policy for Instagram for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. statement.
"We have removed the infringing content from @coreissuestrusttv. We are always reviewing our policies and will continue to consult with experts and people with personal experiences to inform our approach," he added.
The platform will also stop recommending content related to conversion therapy, such as testimonials of its effectiveness or posts in praise or in support of the practice, except those in a legislative context.
Earlier this year, it banned ads for the process.
In the UK, a total ban promised by Theresa May in mid-2018 has yet to materialize, and has not been included in any of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agendas set out in the state opening of parliament.