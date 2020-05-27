Instagram experiments with badges, ads on IGTV

Instagram



Instagram will launch new tools on Wednesday with the goal of increasing revenue for creators by adding badges to live videos and ads on IGTV. The features are currently in a testing phase, and Instagram is limiting them to select creators and companies, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The badges will appear next to a person's name during live videos, allowing them to show their support. According to reports, there will be various types of "heart" badges that range in price from $ 0.99 to $ 4.99. Instagram will restrict viewers to a live video badge purchase, according to Newsdio.

Instagram watchers will also start seeing ads on IGTV starting next week. The company says the ads will likely appear when the watcher initially taps to see IGTV videos of the previews in their feed and will last up to 15 seconds.

The social media company plans to experiment with options to skip ads throughout the year.