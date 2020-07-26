Insurgents target New York police cars, light fires in chaotic city scene

Anti-police protesters wreaked havoc in Lower Manhattan on Saturday night, setting fire to and destroying several New York police vehicles.

The chaos and destruction can be seen on video and was intended as a show of solidarity with protesters in Portland and Seattle, according to officials and police sources.

The video of the night riot shows vandals defacing a trio of NYPD branded pickup trucks, tagging them with graffiti, cutting their tires and trying to hit their windows with a sign and the wheel of a bicycle.

Another segment of the video shows four protesters jumping on a marked department SUV, one of them holding an inverted American flag with the message "F – k NYPD" scribbled in black.

In total, six marked New York Police vehicles were destroyed.

A few hundred protesters gathered on Rivington and Ludlow streets on the Lower East Side, and from there marched to One Police Plaza, wreaking havoc along the way, sources said.

As the night wore on, bonfires were lit in various trash cans on street corners, part of a surreal scene that manifested as protesters, police and New Yorkers dining in the open courtyards of restaurants.

"F-k you pigs!" A protester was heard yelling at police lines equipped with riot gear at one point captured on video.

Tensions reached a critical point near Confucius Square in Chinatown, where police officers played a recorded order to disperse.

"If you leave voluntarily, you will not be charged," the recording said. "If you refuse to leave, you will be arrested for illegal gathering."

Evidently, more than a dozen people opted for the latter, as at least 18 arrests were made for illegal gathering, the sources said.

The riots were heralded as a show of solidarity with Portland, Oregon, a city increasingly marked by violent clashes between protesters and authorities. – including federal agents deployed by the Trump administration.

Similar chaos on Saturday gripped Atlanta, Seattle and Baltimore.

The national fury was triggered by the death in May of George Floyd, a black man, below the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

New York, in particular, suffered several nights of widespread vandalism and looting in the days following Floyd's death.