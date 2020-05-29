Intercontinental Title tournament semifinals, scheduled for WWE Friday Night SmackDown | Newsdio

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center is here.

WWE has yet to announce several games and segments for this show, other than two games, as of this writing. As usual, fans should expect that to change this afternoon as the show gets closer.

With Backlash's pay-per-view event fast approaching, WWE is likely to announce more games for this show as it piles up disputes before the event.

A top NXT star is expected to move onto the blue mark soon, and perhaps even make his debut on the main roster on this show, which was recorded earlier this week. For the latest on this, click here.

We will broadcast any newsworthy moment, including Backlash match announcements. Here is the updated card:

Semi-final match of the Tournament for the intercontinental title:

Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan

Semi-final match of the Tournament for the intercontinental title:

Elias vs. AJ Styles