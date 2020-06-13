International buyer emerges in a possible offer to buy Mets

The statement by Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon on Thursday, "There are four or five suitors out there" to buy the franchise, is causing surprise in sports business circles.

According to multiple sources familiar with the Amazon market, if there are three or more bidders for the team, New York has a real mystery on its hands. However, a source familiar with the process said that at least one of the suitors is international, and declined to elaborate.

The Mets' sales process is in the third inning, according to the source. The Mets, despite Wilpon's statement that a transaction will take place, are only focused on the full sale of the team.

"Four or five?" one person asked rhetorically. "Maybe I would believe in three, and I couldn't tell you the third."

The Post has confirmed that there are two groups with an active interest in buying the money-losing ball club: private equity billionaires and Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, and celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

"If there is another bidder, I have not heard of them," a banker familiar with the situation told The Post. "Maybe Wayne Rothbaum is still out there with a lowball offer, or maybe Jeff is including Steve Cohen?"

Rothbaum, a billionaire Long Island investor, was reported to be working with J-Rod on a deal, but as The Post reported, Rothbaum was only interested in buying the Mets at a very high discount.

As for Cohen, whose $ 2.6 billion offer to the team fell apart in February over the Wilpons' desire to keep Jeff in charge for five years under the ownership of Cohen, a source close to the hedge fund magnate $ 11 billion tells The Post that Cohen "is not on (Jeff's) suitors list."

Despite the cynicism, sources were quick to remind The Post that major sports franchises in New York City don't go on sale very often, and that makes the Mets attractive despite losing tens of millions of dollars. every season.

"I'm sure a group of people have expressed at least a preliminary interest," said a Wall Street source after the sale. "And maybe four or five of those people signed something to get more information about the team, but that doesn't make them a serious suitor."

The Wilpons are believed to be desperate in the face of a financial disaster thanks to the coronavirus stopping baseball, so they could be forced to sell the team at a liquidation price.

That situation, according to a source, is perhaps the reason behind Jeff Wilpon's comment.

"Harris and Blitzer appear to be the most obvious candidate at the moment," said one person familiar with their interest. "But they are men with private equity, they are going to offer much less than the Wilpons ask for. It doesn't hurt to make them believe they have company, even if they don't."