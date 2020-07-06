International students may need to leave the US if their universities transition to online-only learning

The measure may affect thousands of foreign students who come to the United States to attend universities or participate in training programs, as well as non-academic or vocational studies.

Universities across the country are beginning to make the decision to move to online courses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. At Harvard, for example, all course instruction will be delivered online, even for students who live on campus. For international students, that opens the door for them to have to leave the United States.

In a press release Monday, ICE said students who fall under certain visas "cannot take a full load of online courses and remain in the United States," adding: "The United States Department of State does not will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and / or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will United States Customs and Border Protection allow these students to enter the United States. "

The agency suggested that students currently enrolled in the US consider other measures, such as transferring to schools with in-person instruction. There is an exception for universities that use a hybrid model, such as a combination of online and classroom classes.