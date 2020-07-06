International students may need to leave the US if their universities transition to online-only learning

The measure may affect thousands of foreign students who come to the United States to attend universities or participate in training programs, as well as non-academic or vocational studies.
The agency suggested that students currently enrolled in the US consider other measures, such as transferring to schools with in-person instruction. There is an exception for universities that use a hybrid model, such as a combination of online and classroom classes.
Visa requirements for students have always been strict and it is prohibited to come to the US to take courses online only.
"These are not some passing universities, they are not scams, they are legitimate universities that would normally have study plans in person but for the coronavirus," said Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Center for Bipartisan Policy.
"The main problem is that some of these countries have travel restrictions and cannot go home, so what do they do then?" she added. "It is an enigma for many students."
