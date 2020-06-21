International yoga day 2020: this morning routine in bed will boost your energy

Along with the physical practice of yoga, breathing work, called pranayama, has a significant positive impact on energy levels and cognitive function. Research has shown that slow, steady movement-related breathing helps reduce stress and improve autonomic function and an increased neural center.

Think of a yoga practice like a cup of coffee: you turn to coffee because it tastes good and makes you mentally sharper. Similarly, you can turn to yoga because it feels good and helps you feel more energetic. But if you are intimidated by the idea of ​​a long class or concerned that you don't have enough experience to start practicing yoga, don't be afraid.

Quarantine can be a good time to start a short daily practice first thing in the morning.

Do you need more reasons to start? Here is some inspiration: A collection of studies reported that regular yoga practice improves serotonin levels, decreases depression and anxiety, increases blood flow, allows more oxygen to reach the body's cells, and therefore improves their function, and improves flexibility and functional mobility in people with chronic pain.

That's why I created this five-minute yoga routine to relax your body and start your day feeling calm, balanced, and positive. As a certified yoga instructor for over a decade, I encourage my clients to participate in a daily yoga practice (preferably in the morning) so that blood flows, increases energy, and invigorates the senses.

These poses are strategically included because they physically open the body, improve blood flow to vital organs, and stretch the front, back, and sides of the body in a short period of time.

Practice all of these postures with pranayama breathing: inhale through the nose and exhale through the nose. Breathe slowly and consciously, and synchronize your breathing with your movements.

Lying starfish pose

Similar to the standing goddess pose, lying down in a starfish position opens the chest, lungs, back, and torso. To perform this pose, simply extend your arms over your head while lying in bed and stretch your legs for a long time. Spread your legs wider than your hips and spread your arms past your shoulders. Stretch your fingers and toes as far as you can.

For an added bonus, curl up into a ball by hugging your knees to your chest and bending your head towards your knees. Release and return to the starfish pose. Repeat this five times. Inhale as you open in a starfish pose and exhale as you curl up, hugging your knees to your chest.

Compression of the internal organs as you curl up in a ball squeezes the organs in the front of your body; As it is released, fresh blood and oxygen flood these areas as it expands into a starfish pose.

Sitting cat and cow pose

Now climb into a cross-legged sitting position on your bed. Place the palms of the hands on the knees. Sit tall as you lift your chest, arch your lower back, and press your hands on your knees to lift your torso. Inhale here.

Exhale as you twist around your back, pulling the naval toward your spine and holding onto your knees to move your spine away from your knees. Drop your chin toward your chest. Repeat this five times.

This pose improves mobility and flexibility in the spine and also opens the chest. This movement stimulates the lungs while stretching the chest and stretching the back of the body to help with upper and lower back problems.

Sitting twist

Sitting cross-legged, inhale and stretch your arms toward the ceiling. Exhale as you turn to the right and place your left hand on your right knee and the tips of your right fingers behind you on the bed. Inhale to lift higher and exhale to push your naval toward your spine to turn further, looking over your right shoulder. Hold for three slow deep breaths, then release. Repeat for the left side.

Twists, like the first pose in this sequence, allow oxygen and fresh nutrients to flow to internal organs as they are released. In addition, torsion stimulates blood circulation and helps release tension in the abdominal area. The turns open the upper back and counteract the fallen posture.

Bend forward with your legs wide and sit with your hands together

Sitting, spread your legs as wide as you can. It may be helpful to lean and sit on a pillow if your legs, or your lower back, are too tight. Flex your feet and engage your quads. Then clasp your hands behind your back to open your shoulders and chest. Inhale as you sit up high and then exhale to slowly fold forward.

If you are new to yoga or very inflexible, you may not lean too far. Hold this position wherever you are to feel a stretch in the inner thighs and chest. Hold for three slow, deep breaths.

This stretching of the upper body provides an opportunity not only to improve posture by bringing the shoulders back, but also to improve lung capacity by expanding the rib cage freely when breathing. The lower body stretch focuses on loosening the hips and inner thighs often tight from sitting for long periods of time.

Standing Side Stretch

Time to get up and shine! Stand next to your bed and place your feet on the floor as wide as your hips. Place both hands on your hips and slowly lean to the right. Press down with your left foot as you feel a stretch along the left side of your body. Inhale here to expand the left side of your body and exhale as you move up to the center. Inhale to lean to the left to stretch the right side of your body and exhale as you go up to the center.

Repeat this three times on each side.

This yoga pose improves flexibility in the torso and sparks side-to-side movement of the spine. It also stretches the intercostal muscles between the ribs, which can improve breathing.

This energizing yoga routine can be performed daily to train your body and mind to become less stressed, release tension, feel more relaxed, and use your breathing to cultivate more space mentally and physically.