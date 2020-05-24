Internet Is Going Crazy Regarding Disney Plus Censorship Split Shot

Much has been written about broadcast networks secretly censoring old movies and TV shows and we hope we won't notice. Viewers recently saw a magazine cover missing from the Netflix version of Back to the future Part II however, and Disney + unconvincing CGI put some hair on Daryl Hannah's butt in Splash!

Now, viewers have noticed another strange edition, this time to that always controversial hotbed of vice and immorality, Wizards of Waverly Place. The episode in question sees the star Maria Canals-Barrera in a blouse that shows a centimeter or two of cleavage. Disney has no doubt concluded that this small hint of a woman's chest would irreversibly corrupt the show's young female audience and to protect them from the fact that women have breasts, they have blurred the offensive area, which has the effect reverse of drawing your attention to the place.

Here's what it looks like on Disney + and how people are reacting online:

Disney plus

However, a twist to the tale came when an answer pointed out that this particular type of censorship had existed long before Disney + was released. They posted a screenshot showing that the blur was there since at least 2009, meaning this particular bit of puritanism was imposed more than a decade ago.

The mind hallucinates why Disney would bother to edit an image of a perfectly normal-looking woman who no one in her right mind catches her eyelids. Theories range from whether this is done in response to a specific complaint from an individual prude or perhaps to make the episode suitable for airing in countries with strict dress codes such as Saudi Arabia.

Whatever the reason, yeah Disney They wanted to prevent people from gaping at Maria Canals-Barrera's tits, so their efforts have failed. And, as many responses on Twitter point out, I shudder to think what this means for characters like Scarlet Witch and She-Hulk.



