Internet Is Going Crazy Regarding Disney Plus Censorship Split Shot

Much has been written about broadcast networks secretly censoring old movies and TV shows and we hope we won't notice. Viewers recently saw a magazine cover missing from the Netflix version of Back to the future Part II however, and Disney + unconvincing CGI put some hair on Daryl Hannah's butt in Splash!

Now, viewers have noticed another strange edition, this time to that always controversial hotbed of vice and immorality, Wizards of Waverly Place. The episode in question sees the star Maria Canals-Barrera in a blouse that shows a centimeter or two of cleavage. Disney has no doubt concluded that this small hint of a woman's chest would irreversibly corrupt the show's young female audience and to protect them from the fact that women have breasts, they have blurred the offensive area, which has the effect reverse of drawing your attention to the place.

Here's what it looks like on Disney + and how people are reacting online:

So Disney + is erasing the slightest hint of a cleavage now? Seriously?! pic.twitter.com/d9YB1ASA4e – Danielle Owen (@lovelychubly) May 18, 2020

DISNEY + CLEANING EDITED? – romuigi ✿ (@thunderquacks) May 24, 2020

People are now noticing more because of the giant blur. If it wasn't blurry, no one (except the far right and Disney) would notice. It's just a dumb way to censor dumb things that really shouldn't be censored. – The Shinto traveler (@TravelingShinto) May 24, 2020

Imagine Disney hiring you as an editor and the first thing they tell you to do is censor the cleavage of women https://t.co/K8fWWEBxNS – sam (@samthagawd) May 24, 2020

Lmao all the blood in s4 shield agents is there, but the cleavage is a no no? Disney TF https://t.co/tg8rnJlC0A – r͞͞ei | 3 days (@natsarmy) May 24, 2020

The morale police shoot down another bandit. Thank goodness Disney is here to save. Hildren of the horrors of the splitting of network comedies. – * NotThePopularOpinion (@Only_Grey) May 24, 2020

Seriously @Disney @disneyplus Really Disney! Boobs are one thing! People will see the cleavage! It is not a big deal, even the children see it, it will not corrupt them, it is not as if they were dating #StopCensoring #Disney #DisneyPlus https://t.co/lROpvS8BoR – Nema (@ SuperNema108) May 24, 2020

Haha, fuzzy divisions don't change the fact that they exist, the damn Disney and its conflicting liberal / conservative agenda, yes DP3 hasn't been done. – Bekou Movies (@bekoumovies) May 24, 2020

Disney +: Anakin Skywalker killing a group of children? Bart Simpson's Uncensored Duck? Totally family friendly!

Also Disney +: cleavage of censors and inadvertently makes it even more visible https://t.co/I8jxWHAsj6 – Donut (Spoilers TTTE and SPOP) (@ WDonut04) May 24, 2020

I can't believe Disney is censoring legitimate divisions right now in its streaming app. This is what 4Kids would do with yugioh – Hardy (@ Kyte2227) May 24, 2020

I hope they start to blur everything, it seems that they are watching porn on Disney + – Jerry Chen (@jerryasleep) May 24, 2020

That's really crazy, what are you trying to do? It is like saying that women do not have the right to see how they look haha – RTSC Craig (@Release_ZSJL) May 24, 2020

It has an old rating content listed. If the parent allows the child to see it, is it Disney's fault? – Matt ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ mheath182) May 24, 2020

I'm not an expert, but I'm sure the stain on the neckline doesn't blur the edge of the dress is a top priority for an editor in terms of making sure viewers don't easily notice editing. – Waddle Viper (somewhat gray) ワ ド ル バ イ パ ー (@WaddleViper) May 21, 2020

However, a twist to the tale came when an answer pointed out that this particular type of censorship had existed long before Disney + was released. They posted a screenshot showing that the blur was there since at least 2009, meaning this particular bit of puritanism was imposed more than a decade ago.

Crying @ being 09 just because it has the logo My sister watched this show all the time and I never realized they were doing this hahaha. Like I've been watching this for 10-12 years and never saw this there or on any other show – 🍼 (@liltittyslurp) May 24, 2020

The mind hallucinates why Disney would bother to edit an image of a perfectly normal-looking woman who no one in her right mind catches her eyelids. Theories range from whether this is done in response to a specific complaint from an individual prude or perhaps to make the episode suitable for airing in countries with strict dress codes such as Saudi Arabia.

Whatever the reason, yeah Disney They wanted to prevent people from gaping at Maria Canals-Barrera's tits, so their efforts have failed. And, as many responses on Twitter point out, I shudder to think what this means for characters like Scarlet Witch and She-Hulk.