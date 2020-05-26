Internet is roasting Microsoft for the terrible June games with gold

The next group of titles will be made at no charge to download for all Xbox Gold The members of next month were revealed today, but it seems that the players are not very happy with the selection.

As is always the case, subscribers will have access to four different titles, one from the original Xbox and 360 (thanks to backward compatibility) and two from the Xbox One. In case you missed it, this is what What is on the menu and when will they be available to drink:

Shantae and the pirate's curse

Coffee talk

Destroy all humans!

Sine dwells

Of course, the announcement of these titles as the June Games with Gold offer met with a backlash online, and it's understandable. Many went to Twitter to share their frustration, and then you can find just a sample of what people are saying.

What a joke this month is again! – James Crossland (@UnicornMyst) May 26, 2020

They could be the worst gold games in the show's history. – Matt (@ Trademarkman23) May 26, 2020

That's it, I'm done with Xbox

Epic Games: GTA 5

Playstation: COD WW2

Xbox: COFFEE SIZE – Curtis Ebanks (@CurtisEbanks) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Sony gives COD WWII – Afary (@ Afaryy11) May 26, 2020

Games with gold be like pic.twitter.com/coS6jeeZ8a – mark martinez (@ markmtz86) May 26, 2020

Jesus, this means one of two things: something good is coming to the game pass, or Microsoft has given up on GWG. – ollie🤷🏻‍♂️ (@naholliee) May 26, 2020

Smh This is a disappointment. – Tyler Grbesa (@revtorap) May 26, 2020

wow these have become so poor – RealBertSaenz (@RealBertSaenz) May 26, 2020

another month and more crap games on gwg, while Sony offers more PSN COD next month, really since Microsoft brought the game pass and the service started to succeed, more and more abandon Gold, so every month what happens only bad games are released – João Carlos (@ JooJr20300001) May 26, 2020

This is definitely the worst month I have come across – Jordan (@ JordanHance22) May 26, 2020

Yes, people are really not happy with what is on offer this month. And while it may not be as bad as most claim, it's not the most exciting lineup in games. Especially when, as many pointed out, Sony is offering Call of Duty: WWII.

Furthermore, as many other people have noticed, these titles are free and you really can't complain when you offer something for free. And besides, while the June batch of games is pretty disappointing, there have been a few solid months in recent memory.

Tell us, however, are you interested in any of the upcoming Games With Gold titles? Or will you spend your time in your Xbox with something else? If it's the latter, be sure to let us know what has kept your console busy by placing a comment below.