If you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch, look no further than Inventing Anna. This series, created by Shonda Rhimes, is sure to keep you entertained from start to finish. Inventing Anna tells the story of Anna Delvey, a woman who scams her way into New York City’s high society. The show has been praised by critics for its well-written characters and intriguing plot lines. If you’re looking for a new show to get hooked on, Inventing Anna is definitely worth checking out!

Anna Sorokin was paid a heavy amount by Netflix for Inventing Anna

In exchange for the rights to adapt Anna Sorokin’s story for a Shonda Rhimes-created series titled “Inventing Anna,” convicted Russian-German fraudster Anna Sorokin has been paid a huge sum by Netflix. The streamer paid her $320,000 to adapt her story of how she scammed the rich for their series. Anna claimed she was a German heiress with a $60 million trust fund fortune, which made her infamous among the elite in New York.

Who is Anna Sorokin?

Anna Sorokin was a fraudster who pretended to be a German heiress under the name Anna Delvey. It was revealed in 2018 that Anna’s plan to build a mixed-use development through bank loans grabbed the attention of ‘New York Magazine’. During Sorokin’s life as a jet-setter, she accumulated hundreds of thousands of money from her wealthy friends with the promise of paying them back, which she never did.

What is Inventing Anna all about?

An investigative reporter investigates the case of Anna Delvey, a legend on Instagram who stole the hearts and money of New York’s elite. And also claimed to be the German heiress. The series is inspired by “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler.

Why you should watch Inventing Anna?

The Inventing Anna series is an interesting take on a real-life case as it delves into the New York scene and how someone who was not even an heiress managed to con so many people of their money. Moreover, Inventing Anna showcases Shonda Rhimes’s first all-female writer’s room. It also highlights her ability to play with stories in different ways and present them creatively. Inventing Anna is on Netflix and can be binge-watched by fans of crime shows across the world.



https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1452666331980083207?s=20&t=uoBTa3ksnkVFgU6Z7Hecxg

Inventing the Anna series by Shonda Rhimes is inspired by “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. Inventing Anna is a six-episode series that premiered on Netflix recently on February 11, 2022. The show was created and written(first episode) by Shonda Rhimes. Inventing Anna is based on the true story of Anna Delvey, a woman who scammed her way into becoming a socialite in New York City before being arrested for fraud in 2017.

Who is in the cast?

Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey

Arian Moayed as Todd Spodek

Katie Lowes as Rachel Williams

Alexis Floyd as Neff Davis

Anders Holm as Jack

Anna Deavere Smith as Maud

Jeff Perry as Lou

Terry Kinney as Barry

Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke

Critic reviews Inventing Anna

The critically acclaimed, award-winning TV series has a Rotten Tomato rating of 59% based on 56 reviews. The average score is 6 out of 10! The site’s review reads, “While Inventing Anna is as tonally wobbly and unpredictable, her committed performance makes for juicy entertainment.” The A.V Club’s Saloni Gajjar rated this limited series B-. The review reads, ‘The play’s more evocative performances are not enough to make up for its lack of promise, which is wasted along the way.’

Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall gave the series 2 out 5 stars. So, in case you have not watched the series yet watch it now. Shonda Rhimes has done an amazing job making up this series. Check it now, you are missing one hell of a phenomenal series.