Investigating DHS about NY's exclusion from Trusted Travelers programs

House of Representatives lawmakers have launched an investigation into the Department of Homeland Security's decision to block New York from Trusted Travelers programs, The Hill reported Saturday.

DHS announced Thursday that it would reinstate New York to popular programs, which speed travelers up through security checkpoints at airports.

But lawmakers said the agency had unfairly attacked and misled the state when it banned New York from participating earlier this year, in retaliation for the "Green Light" state law, which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (Democrat), chair of the Homeland Security Committee, and Rep. Kathleen Rice (Democrat of New York) said in announcing the investigation that it appears that DHS officials "made false statements" in trying to justify the earlier decision. to ban the status of the program.

"The decision to exclude New York from Trusted Traveler programs always seemed to be a political retribution and we now know it was," Thompson and Rice said in a statement reported by The Hill.

DHS withdrew New York from the program in February, citing the language of the Green Light law that blocked DHS access to DMV information unless it received approval from a judge.

The department argued in court and in front of Congress that no other state had such document restrictions and only restored New York's Trusted Riders privileges after it amended the bill to facilitate access to Department of Motor Vehicle records. .

But DHS admitted in court documents this week that it was incorrect when it argued that no other state has such DMV registration restrictions, according to The Hill.

"It appears that DHS officials made false statements to Congress, an intolerable turn for a federal law enforcement department," the lawmakers continued in their statement.

"Through our investigation, we will seek to understand why this happened and determine who is responsible."