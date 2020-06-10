Investigation of the outbreak aboard the US aircraft carrier. USA May contain clues about Covid-19 among young and healthy







"This is the first important look at Covid-19 infections among healthy young adults that the CDC has released," said Daniel Payne, an epidemiologist at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA, which collaborated with the US Navy. USA On the research.

More than 1,000 of the ship's crew of nearly 4,900 members tested positive for Covid-19 after the outbreak. After spending weeks at a port in Guam, the ship returned to sea last month.

Most, nearly 60%, of the boaters in the study who had antibodies had neutralizing antibodies, "a promising indicator of at least short-term immunity," the researchers wrote.

Most reported mild or no symptoms, and those who took preventive measures, such as face masks and social distancing, were less likely to become infected.

"What we saw was that most of the infections were actually mild, in addition to the asymptomatic ones," Payne told reporters on Tuesday. "And this is perhaps different from the studies of older Americans, or perhaps even from those who were already hospitalized, and certainly very different from those with underlying health conditions." With a number of youth reporting mild, atypical, or symptom-free symptoms of the virus, "symptom-based surveillance may not detect all infections," the researchers wrote. Contents 1 Most positive antibody results

Most positive antibody results 2 Lower infection rate in those who took protective measures. Most positive antibody results The report, released Tuesday, included a sample of 382 service members, with an average age of 30 years. According to the report, three-quarters were men. Almost 60% of them tested positive for antibodies, and among them, 59% had also developed neutralizing antibodies by the time their blood samples were taken. Neutralizing antibodies bind to the virus, potentially preventing it from attacking human cells. In a handful of participants, these antibodies were detected more than 40 days after their symptoms began. However, because the data comes from a single point in time, they point out that longer studies will be needed to definitively show if these antibodies could protect against the virus and for how long. Lower infection rate in those who took protective measures. Those who took preventive measures were also less likely to become infected. Sailors who wore facial covers were less likely to become infected (55.8% versus 80.8%), as were those who avoided common areas (53.8% versus 67.5%) and practiced physical distancing (54.7% versus 70.0%). The symptoms most closely associated with Covid-19 in this sample were loss of taste or smell, muscle pain, fever, and chills. Two of the 238 hospitalized in the study confirmed having been infected with the virus. Officials are working to "adapt our public health practices to the unique characteristics of this adversary whose secret weapon, as you know, is the ability to be transmitted by an individual before he knows he is infected," Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, the Surgeon General of the United States Navy told reporters on Tuesday.

