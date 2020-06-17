Investigators say pilot of Kobe Bryant helicopter may have lost course in fog

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles earlier this year, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, appeared to misperceive the angles at which he was flying, according to federal investigators in documents released Wednesday.

Ara Zobayan reported that he was climbing 4,000 feet to overcome the clouds for better visibility when he was actually descending just before crashing on January 26 on a hillside in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.

"The apparent angles calculated at this time show that the pilot may have misperceived pitch and roll angles," said a report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). "During the final descent, the pilot, responding to (air traffic control), stated they were 'getting up to four thousand'."

Experts said the flight route indicated that Zobayan was disoriented. The 41-year-old retired star of the Lakers and his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, were heading to a basketball tournament where she was playing when the accident occurred.

The 1,700 pages of reports released Wednesday are a compilation of facts and interviews. A final report is expected to be released later. No official cause of the fatal accident has been disclosed, but the NTSB has said there is no indication of a mechanical failure.

Zobayan took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County just after 9 a.m. with eight passengers who had flown to the same spot the previous day, the Bryant Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Zobayan, 50, had an 8,200-hour flight experience. He was also a pilot for other celebrities, including Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner. The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter he piloted was operated by Island Express, which is being sued for wrongful death by Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the former NBA star.

He is also taking legal action against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for sharing photos of the crash site.

The night before the flight, the runner who organized the flight told Zobayan in a series of text messages that "the weather could be a problem."

Zobayan replied the next morning that the weather was "fine". The accident happened about 90 minutes later. The plane was not equipped with a black box, a recording device that often provides investigators with crucial information in the moments before an accident. The helicopter was not required to have one.

In an unprecedented move last week, the NTSB urged six of the largest helicopter manufacturers to install the devices.

Associated Press contributed to this report.