iOS 14: new home screen, updates for group chats and more

The company officially unveiled iOS 14 on Monday, the next version of its iPhone operating system, which will offer new ways to discover and organize apps, and even allow you to unlock your car with your iPhone.

The new features, announced Monday at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, are primarily focused on organizing, discovering, and accessing applications. For example, Apple introduced a new feature called the App Library, which automatically organizes apps on your home screen so you don't have to scroll through multiple pages.

Apple said new software features will be available this fall for iPhone 6s and later models. The iOS 14 developer preview will be available starting Monday.

Here's a look at some of the biggest changes coming to iOS 14.

Mini apps

Apple revealed an easier way to discover and access new applications. The feature, called App Clips, offers a small part of an app to use when needed, whether it's to order a scooter on demand. or a hamburger from a restaurant. These applications are small and integrate with Apple Pay. Users can choose to download the full version of the application from the App Store.

The new functionality can be accessed by scanning a new App Clip code or using a QR. They can also be shared in messages or through the Safari web browser.

As group messages grow in iMessage, Apple was inspired by the new features of one of the leading messaging services in the workplace.

Apple announced new updates for group chats, including the option to pin the most important conversations at the top of the message list. and mention others in group chats, similar to Loose ( JOB ) . Users will receive a notification that they have been mentioned.

The users You can also set a group photo using an image or emoji. Also, Apple avatars, called Memoji, have more hairstyles, age options, and facial masks.

Digital car keys

First Apple took credit cards, now Apple wants to replace your car keys. He introduced a new tool that will allow people to use an iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and start their car. Initially, it will only be available with the new 2021 BMW 5 series.

Digital car keys can also be shared with other people, such as family members, using messages.

The next generation of technology. It will allow users to unlock cars without taking their iPhone out of their pocket. It is expected to be available next year.

AirPods

AirPods are also receiving an update. Apple's popular wireless headphones will more easily switch between devices and audio. For example, users can finish an audiobook and then pick up their iPad to watch a TV show. When someone calls, the audio will automatically switch to the call.

The more expensive Pro version will now have a new feature called "spatial audio" that aims to replicate surround sound or a cinema experience.

Translation application

The new Translate app can translate text and audio in 11 different languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin.

The app can translate in real time when two people speak different languages ​​to an iPhone.

Watch a video while you do other things

The Picture in Picture feature allows users to continue watching a video or answer a FaceTime call while switching to other applications, such as iMessage. Users can also move or hide the video on the screen, but continue to listen to the audio.

Incoming calls will no longer take over your screen

Apple is finally tackling a major headache for users: Incoming calls will no longer take over your screen on iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad. Instead, they will appear as a banner at the top of the screen.

Privacy

Apple has placed a strong emphasis on privacy in recent years as a way to differentiate itself from other tech giants. In its latest move, Apple will give users the option to share only their approximate location with apps, rather than precisely where they are.

In the App Store, users can also view a summary of an app's privacy information before downloading it. And apps will have privacy "nutrition labels" that show how much or how much data they collect, such as location, browsing history, or contacts. Each developer will self-report their privacy practices.