Iowa Gov. Says to Issue Executive Order to Restore Criminals' Voting Rights

"We are working on that right now, sitting with various groups, listening to what they think is important in what is contained in that executive order," Reynolds, a Republican, told reporters Tuesday in Osage, Iowa, according to Radio Iowa. "And then I have my legal team working on it."

CNN has reached out to the governor's office for comment.

Reynolds has faced increasing pressure from state advocates who want the governor to take action, after a constitutional amendment that would restore the voting rights of former criminals in Iowa failed this week in the state legislature. Iowa is the only state with a lifetime ban on voting for convicted criminals unless they appeal to the governor and are granted restoration.

"We hope the governor follows through on his commitment," said Mark Stringer, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union in Iowa.

After meeting with Reynolds on Friday, Des Moines Black Lives Matter activists said the governor pledged to draft an executive order and that it would allow them to review the draft at another meeting on Monday.

However, the governor did not have the language of an executive order or anything ready for review, Des Moines Black Lives Matter lead organizer Courtnei Caldwell told CNN.

"We didn't get what we really need to get there," said Caldwell, who attended the meetings with Reynolds.

Caldwell also told CNN that there are no plans for Des Moines Black Lives Matter to have a third meeting with the governor yet, but said the group intends to be on Capitol Hill to push for another meeting.

The governor agreed to issue the executive order sometime between late summer and early fall, according to Caldwell and the Iowa chapters of the NAACP and ACLU, two other participants in Monday's meeting with Reynolds.

Some advocates say the timeline is too close to the November general election.

"The biggest problem we have is that (the governor) acts as if this is not urgent," Caldwell told CNN. "But for people who don't have the right to vote, this is urgent."

Betty Andrews, president of the NAACP state area for Iowa and Nebraska, told CNN on Wednesday that the group would need enough time to educate and alert the public to the restoration of their voting rights.

The Iowa state legislature was adjourned on Sunday and did not pass a joint resolution that would allow a constitutional amendment that would restore the voting rights of certain convicted individuals.

Reynolds had signed a state Senate bill earlier this month that excluded certain felony convictions, including homicides, the danger of minors resulting in the death of a minor, and electoral misconduct, such as bribery or electoral fraud, unless receive a pardon from the Governor. The law also required full payment of restitution. The law would have entered into force if the constitutional amendment had been ratified.

On Tuesday, Reynolds seemed to suggest that his executive order would include some of the same provisions described in the constitutional amendment.

"We are working on the language to see what that looks like, but we hope it reflects what we would put into a constitutional amendment so that we can be consistent in what we are trying to do," Reynolds said, according to Radio Iowa.

The NAACP Des Moines, ACLU Iowa and Des Moines Black Lives Matter told CNN that they want all Iowa residents with prior felony convictions to vote without exception.

Stringer told CNN that his organization is following the most expansive executive order he can get from the governor.

"We do not know the content of the executive order at this time," Stringer said, adding that the governor has asked for time to listen to voters.

Andrews told CNN that an executive order would allow Iowa residents with felony convictions to vote while still seeking a constitutional amendment, which could take three to four years.

"It is not the permanent solution we hope for, but it is progress," Andrews said.

Reynolds, who began his first term as governor in 2019, has supported the constitutional amendment. It reviewed and approved more than 400 offender voting requests in January, according to CNN affiliate KCCI. On Tuesday, Reynolds said he would not yet give up on a "permanent solution" from the state legislature, Radio Iowa reported.

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack, a Democrat, issued an executive order in 2005 to restore the voting rights of residents who completed their sentences. His decision was reversed in 2011 by his successor, Republican Governor Terry Branstad.

According to ACLU Iowa, the current law has been "especially devastating for black communities across Iowa, where one in 10 black adults cannot vote because of a felony conviction."