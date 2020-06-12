Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs police reform bill passed in one day

"For the thousands of Iowa residents who have taken to the streets calling for reforms to address the inequalities faced by people of color in our state, I want you to know that this is not the end of our work. It is just the beginning," he said. Reynolds, a Republican, said at a signing ceremony at the state capitol.

Reynolds said the bill adds "additional responsibility" to the police that benefits both the community and the police.

When she signed the bill, a "black life matters" chant broke out.

In a notable move, the Iowa legislature unanimously unveiled, debated and approved House File 2647 all in one day.

"It will be one of the best hours of this term," Reynolds said Friday.

The president of the Iowa Association of Peace Officers statewide, Mason City Police Department Captain Mike McKelvey told CNN that the law enforcement association supports the bill. CNN has reached out to the Iowa State Police Association, which calls itself the state's largest police association, for comment.

The bill was drafted in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by police officers in Minneapolis last month, and protests in Iowa and the nation against racism and police brutality.

"The past two weeks have led to a true search for the soul. The disturbing tragedy, the crime that took George Floyd's life on a Minneapolis street opened the eyes of a nation and sparked a movement. It also reinforced the message of our African American brothers and sisters who have been telling us for years that injustice exists and that it is unacceptable, "Reynolds said Friday.

The bill prohibits the use of a choke in an arrest, except when a person cannot be otherwise captured or has used or threatened lethal force.

Prevents an officer from being hired in Iowa if he has a previous felony conviction, was fired for misconduct, or left before he could be fired for misconduct.

The bill allows the Iowa attorney general to prosecute a criminal offense committed by one officer if his actions result in the death of another. The bill also requires annual anti-bias and de-escalation training for law enforcement.

On Thursday, Iowa Republican Majority Leader Matt Windschitl and Democratic Leader Todd Prichard introduced the legislation, House File 2647, which navigated through the House Judiciary Committee. A complementary bill was also introduced in the Senate.

The House voted 98-0 on Thursday night and the Senate followed with a vote of 49-0.

Addressing the chamber, Windschitl said that in the 14 years that he has been a legislator, "I have never seen a bill running simultaneously in both houses that was introduced in one day, running through the committee the same day and going to go to the governor's desk tonight. "

"This agency in 10 days, through hard work and critical conversations, was able to take significant steps to address the historic injustices in our country," said state Democratic Representative Ras Smith, one of five black lawmakers in the chamber. House apartment Thursday.

After the bill was passed in the House, cheers erupted and black House lawmakers raised their fists in the air.

In a passionate speech on the floor of the House before the vote on the bill, Democratic Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad thanked Des Moines Black Lives Matter chapter activists, who sat in the gallery to vote, such as the "game changers" because you have made us all listen. "

He told his colleagues, "You are not only part of the story, you are rectifying the story."

Democratic State Representative Ross Wilburn, a black lawmaker, said Thursday that the police bill is an "important first step," but said work must continue on "other parts of criminal justice reform."

After meeting with Reynolds on Friday, Des Moines Black Lives Matter activists said that the governor promised to write an executive order that would restore the voting rights of Iowa residents who have completed their felony convictions. Activists said Reynolds would allow them to review the draft at another meeting on Monday.

Last week, the governor had signed a bill that would allow a constitutional amendment that would restore offenders' voting rights after discharge after completing their sentences.