IPadOS 14 Wish List: Lots of room for improvement

A few important months have passed for the iPad. Apple hasn't just released a (slightly updated) iPad Pro, but a completely new accessory, the Magic keyboard. Surprisingly, iPadOS has been updated to support pointer support, an update that many iPad users have been waiting for for years, included in a small mid-cycle software update.

But as Apple's annual developer conference looms, what's next for the iPad? Last year, Apple introduced the iPadOS concept as a separate variation of iOS dedicated to the iPad only. This year at WWDC, that bill is due: Apple may hide the lack of iPad updates within a larger version of iOS, but this year we'll all be wondering what's new in iPadOS.

With the pointing device stuff fixed, what are the biggest gaps remaining on iPadOS and what is likely to be announced next month at WWDC? Here is a list of some of the most obvious shortcomings in Apple's tablet operating system.

A focus on the keyboard

While iPadOS 13.4 introduced pointer support, an even more important optional input device on iPad is the keyboard. And iPad keyboard compatibility deserves an update.

None of Apple's iPad keyboards, the Magic Keyboard and the Smart Keyboard, offer a row of function keys above the number row. Which, fair enough. Years ago, Apple smartly reassigned those keys to dedicate them to media and device control by default, and if you use an iPad with a keyboard that has Function keys will work to play and pause media, turn volume up and down, move between audio tracks, and adjust screen brightness.

Since Apple can't add a row of function keys in a software update, it should do its best and provide keyboard shortcuts that work with your current keyboard. (One possibility might be to allow users to configure a modifier key to act as a Function modifier, so pressing Globe-1 would be the equivalent of F1.)

Apple iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

However, even better would be for Apple to offer users a host of configurable shortcuts across the system. Apple can set the defaults, but I wish I could reassign those shortcuts to suit my own needs. I've used Command-Option Space as a play / pause shortcut, and Command-Option arrow keys for volume control and track on my Mac since the 90s. I'd love to import that functionality into my iPad.

Having done that, of course, it's a short step to link other commands to keyboard shortcuts, most importantly, Apple's own shortcut user automation system. I would love to be able to set a keyboard shortcut and know that the same shortcut will be activated, wherever you are.

It is high time the iPad's multitasking has been rethought, but even if Apple isn't ready to fully overhaul the system, it should at least clarify which side of a Split View is accepting keyboard input and provide keyboard shortcuts to toggle between they.

Finally, I will point you to Guilherme Rambo recent Twitter demo on what a more interactive emoji picker would look like on iPadOS. A keyboard shortcut that displays a floating search bar that lets you find and insert the right emoji in the right place? Yes please.

Shortcuts go into their own

The Shortcuts app, when introduced in iOS 12, was largely the same app as Workflow, the third-party app Apple bought. It was given a solid boost last year, but the job is not done yet.

Apple Apple shortcuts

Shortcuts must add an organizational structure to your current freeform interface. Once you create more than a handful of shortcuts, it's a mess and there are no folders, no labels, and no way to filter your shortcuts.

There should also be more tools to facilitate the creation of shortcuts. You currently cannot select multiple commands within one shortcut for copy and paste, which is brutal if you want to reuse a series of commands in another shortcut. Sharing shortcuts need to be less opaque than they currently are: You need to turn on a terrifying-sounding switch in the Settings app to download shared automations.

And in most contexts, when shortcuts run, it shows the commands you are running, step by step. (Imagine if every app you ran scrolled through its source code while it was running!) Users should have the option of a simpler, cleaner approach that only shows a progress bar, or maybe even nothing, when it runs a shortcut.

Enable more powerful applications

A device is as powerful as the applications that run on it. And the iPad still lags behind my Mac in numerous areas. iPadOS 14 needs to take steps to enable more ambitious apps.

Take the audio from the iPad, which is so primitive that I still can't record a podcast from my iPad no hacks and hardware add-ons. I would like the applications to be able to record system audio, multiple audio inputs and more, while other applications are also running. I want the equivalent of Rogue Amoeba Audio hijacking for iPad

Or consider the Health app, a cornerstone of Apple's strategy for Apple Watch and iPhone. It doesn't exist on the iPad (or Mac, for that matter), and for the life of me I can't find a good reason why. Sometimes I want to see my health data on my iPad. I also want to pair some Bluetooth based health devices to my iPad instead of my iPhone.

Apple How about a Terminal app for iPadOS? Why not?

And there are professional apps that are still missing from iPadOS. Does Apple need to make changes to iPadOS 14 to finally bring Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro and xCode to iPad? If so, let's get started. As we do, I'd like to see a Terminal app on iPad. Can you hear me. Apple should give developers (and creators of Workflows) access to the power of the command line that Mac users have had for two decades. Secure it, sure, but let's run Unix scripts and compile from source without resorting to ingenious solutions or additional hardware.

Give me more

My iPadOS wish list is much longer than any of my lists for other Apple platforms. That's not just because I use my iPad Pro a lot, but also because the iPad has more room to grow and improve.

I agree that most, if not all of the items on my wish list will probably not be met by iPadOS 14. The most important thing I want to see Apple announce at WWDC is the continual change and improvement of the iPad. Apple needs to demonstrate that iPadOS is not just a name, it is a commitment to improve the iPad at every opportunity. If Apple does that, I will be happy, even if I don't get everything I want.