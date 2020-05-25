IPadOS 14 Wish List: New Features We'd Like To See In The iPad Operating System

We still don't know exactly what it will look like, but in less than a month WWDC 2020 will give us our first look at the next generation of Apple operating systems. And this year, all eyes will be on iPadOS. After parting ways with iOS last year to give the iPad more room to breathe, the Apple tablet is about to snap with its new "reinvented" trackpad and cursor support. This is what we hope iPadOS 14 will bring to take things to the next level.

Smarter multitasking

When Apple added multitasking in iOS 11 with Slide Over, Split View, and Picture in Picture, it gave the iPad a new identity. However, Apple hasn't done much to update that image since then. While iPhone 11 has smart gestures to help you move around without searching for the home button, multitasking on iPad is a confusing confusion of touch, touch, hold, drag and slide, neither of which is intuitive. And it is not better when you use a trackpad.

With iOS 14, Apple needs to reimagine iPad gestures in a serious way to make them as smart as they are on the iPhone, with intuitive controls that feel natural and fluid.

Desktop mode

Apple's Magic Keyboard is more than just another way to type on your tablet. It's a whole new experience that's closer than ever to a MacBook, with a trackpad, backlit keyboard, and better ergonomics for the laptop. But when you connect your iPad Pro, you get the same touch interface as before. Apple may have added a cursor, but the iPad experience hasn't changed, so the entire system appears to be connected.

A dedicated desktop mode would change that. Imagine a system where the traditional iPad operating system is transformed into a pointer-friendly system, with floating windows, a cleaner home screen and a dynamic base. The iPad is no longer just a tablet, and Apple should fully embrace both worlds.

Leif Johnson / IDG When the keyboard is connected, it should unlock more goodness from the iPad.

Multiple users

This is the largest head scratcher of all. Ten years after the launch of the original iPad, we are still missing one of the most basic features: multiple users. It goes against everything Apple stands for: flexibility, versatility, ease of use, and privacy, and makes it more difficult than it should be to share your tablet with your kids. Even Amazon allows you to create different kid profiles on your tablet so you don't have to clog your workspace with games and time constraints you don't want. We would like to configure multiple users for anyone, but we will accept a version for children only.

Launchpad for iPad

Since the dawn of iOS, Apple has refused to let us hide our apps, forcing us to obsessively organize and prioritize our apps and home screen by using all of Marie Kondo on our devices. IPad is the only tablet that forces you to look at your icons all day and lock your wallpaper. It may have been picturesque in 2010, but it's time we have a Launchpad option in the dock that allows us to completely hide our applications.

A true seeker

As we talk about the Mac apps we'd like to see on iPad, the Finder should be near the top of the list. IPad has come a long way with file management thanks to iCloud Drive and the Files app, but it's still woefully inadequate compared to Finder on Mac. From limited viewing options to paralyzed search and missing folder From downloading or compression and extraction of native files, iPad shows its shortcomings every time you need to interact with a document, which is, you know, like all the time. A Seeker would go a long way to change that.

Better support for USB-C devices

It's amazing that iPad Pro has a standard USB-C port instead of the proprietary Lightning port that other models have, but it's not as useful as it is on a Mac. Some devices don't work, others have frustrating limitations, and none of them them is as easy as on a Mac or a PC. It would be nice if iOS 14 allowed us to use the USB-C port on the iPad like we did on the MacBook of yesteryear, basically for anything.

Extended mode for external displays

Speaking of annoying things that plug into your iPad's USB-C port, the iPad's external display stand needs a boost. As is, you can mirror your iPad screen to an external monitor (including the LG UltraFine 4K display with the iPad Pro's USB-C port) and that's it. So if you want to expand your iPad screen like almost everyone who uses a second monitor on their Mac, you're out of luck. And who doesn't want to turn their 12.9-inch iPad into a 50-inch one?

Application pairing

There are some applications that we always want to work together, such as Safari and Pages, or Facebook and Twitter. As things stand, we need to launch them separately in Split View every time we want to use them together, which can be tedious. We'd love a way to link two or even three apps, so when we tap an icon, they automatically launch in Split View or Swipe to save us trouble.

Leif Johnson / IDG It would be nice to launch two or three apps together without worrying about Split View or Slide Over.

Low consumption mode

The low power mode on the iPhone is great when we need to recover the remaining battery to make sure we get to an outlet before the screen goes completely dark. For some reason it doesn't exist on the iPad and we are not quite sure why. You can mimic the effects of low power mode by dimming the screen and turning Bluetooth off, but an option to set it and forget it would be nice.

Small pop-ups for FaceTime and Siri

This should be easy. When a FaceTime call comes in, it interrupts your work with a full-screen overlay to act on. It's the same when you need to ask Siri a question. A small banner notification will do, just like on the Mac.

Vertical split screen

If you're like us, 90 percent of the work you do on iPad is in landscape mode. But for those times when we are using it in portrait mode, it is frustrating that we are limited to only one application at a time. We're not sure why Apple limits Split View to landscape mode, but we'd like to see it up.

Stacks on the pier

The iPad dock has gotten more powerful and Mac-like in the latest updates, but it's still missing one of our favorite features: batteries. Sure, you can put folders in the dock, but the stacks are on a different level. On our Mac, they're a great way to keep things tidy without dragging a bunch of stuff into folders.

It doesn't need to work the same way: We're thinking of "smart" stacks for freshly downloaded apps, recently played music, or iCloud files, but it would be a great addition to the iPad dock.

PiP for non-video applications

When you need to do something while watching a video on your iPad, Picture in Picture ensures that you don't need to stop doing one thing just to do another. But why should we limit it to video players only? Like Slide Over, developers can create smaller versions of their applications that can float in small windows for when we need them. A bit like widgets but useful.

A calculator

Come on Apple, even your watch has a calculator. With a giant screen, Apple could turn its rudimentary calculator into a full-size TI-83. But we will even have a small one in the Control Center.