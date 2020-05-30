iPhone 11 vs. iPhone XR: Which iPhone is the Best Buy?

With Apple's launch of the iPhone SE 2020, the company expects to woo more cost-conscious people with an iPhone on a budget of $ 399. But for those looking for an iPhone with more to spare, Apple also has iPhone 11, that starts at $ 699 (£ 729, AU $ 1,199). In addition, the company is offering 2018 & # 39; s iPhone XR for $ 599 (£ 629, AU $ 1,049). With these prices in mind, we compared iPhone 11 to iPhone XR to see which phone is the best buy today.

Read more: IPhone camera comparison: iPhone 11 with Deep Fusion vs. iPhone XR

Sarah Tew / CNET With dual rear cameras, night mode shooting, and a 12-megapixel front shooter, the iPhone 11 has more tricks up its sleeve for photos and videos. But compared to the iPhone XR, which already takes fantastic photos and videos, the advantages are slight for the additional $ 100 it will pay. Additionally, iPhone 11 has a new U1 chip and Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit LTE capabilities. You'll see these next-generation features on future iPhone and Android devices, so if you want to have a modern phone for years to come, the iPhone 11 is the best choice. But because Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit LTE aren't fully integrated networks yet, you won't see any immediate advantage – another reason we still prefer the iPhone XR. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

Josh Miller / CNET It may have an older processor and specs, but for the $ 100 you'll save with the iPhone XR, we think it's worth it. It runs iOS 13 as smoothly as the iPhone 11 on its A12 chipset, and while it doesn't have an ultra-wide camera and updated camera technology, the iPhone XR also works well for posting photos to Instagram and social media. Overall, if you're on a tight budget, the iPhone XR is still a great value. We suggest that you save that $ 100 for something else or use it to upgrade to the 128GB model and still have $ 50 left. Read our Apple iPhone XR review.

How we test

Design: almost identical and still so durable

The iPhone 11 and XR look almost identical – the quickest way to identify them is with the iPhone 11's additional camera and square bump. But on top of that and the different color options (iPhone 11 comes in lavender, mint green and pastel yellow, while the Phone XR comes in canary yellow, coral, and blue), there are no obvious differences. They are the same size and weigh the same, and the phones have the same 6.1-inch LCD screen with the same resolution and pixel density.

Angela Lang / CNET



We ran a series of crash tests on the iPhone 11 and XR, and both phones are pretty rugged. We dropped iPhone 11 front and rear on 3-foot-6-foot and 8-foot-7-inch smooth concrete. In all the drops, the back glass of the phone and the screen did not crack. There was a small cosmetic scratch on the 8-foot camera lens, but the camera lens was completely fine.

Read more: The best iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max cases you can get now

When we dropped the iPhone XR in 2018, we dropped it on a concrete sidewalk. At waist height (about 3 feet), the phone's camera glass was broken, but the rear glass survived. The screen was also unharmed. At eye level (or around 5 feet), the iPhone XR survived a fall on its back with no new damage, but when we dropped it on its screen, the screen finally cracked. Although it was unfortunate, the fact that the iPhone XR survived drops to the waist was still good.

Both phones are waterproof, but the iPhone 11 has a higher IP rating than IP68 and can survive underwater at 2 meters (about 6.5 feet) for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the iPhone XR is IP67 rated and can survive underwater at a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes on paper. However, when we took it diving, the iPhone XR continued to work even after 19 minutes underwater at a depth of 5 meters. In our water tests, we couldn't drown the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 ProBoth phones survived a whopping 12 meters underwater for 30 minutes. When it comes to water resistance, the iPhone 11 far exceeds both its own promise and the iPhone XR's endurance.

Both phones have a 12-megapixel camera, but the iPhone 11 has a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a new night mode for low-light photography. Overall, well-lit, outdoor photos on both devices look equally vibrant, with consistent, bright colors on both cameras.

However, the iPhone 11 took noticeably sharper photos with finer details, especially when the images were viewed at full resolution. It also did a better job of brightening up the night and dimming the photos with its new mode. The second ultra-wide camera is useful when you want to adjust more content in each frame or also want to capture more expansive scenes. Its flash is a bit brighter too, though we rarely use the feature. Lastly, we like that we can now take pet portrait photos on iPhone 11 (iPhone XR doesn't recognize non-human faces for portraits, which is a drag). The iPhone 11 also makes use of a feature called Deep Fusion, which further enhances detail and reduces image noise in photos.

As for the video, the images on the phone 11 have a slightly better dynamic range, making the lighting and exposure look more even and natural. Video stabilization is also a bit more stable on the standard 12-megapixel camera. But the wide-angle camera has no optical image stabilization, and during 4K video recording you can only switch between cameras when you're shooting at 30 fps (although both cameras can record 60 fps).

On the front, the iPhone 11 has a 12-megapixel camera, while the iPhone XR has a 7-megapixel camera. While we welcome the iPhone 11's additional resolution, we've never had many complaints with the iPhone XR's front camera, and if you're a casual selfie, the iPhone XR is definitely satisfying. The iPhone 11's front camera can also be removed for a broader point of view, shoot 4K video at 60fps, and take slow-motion video. But since we primarily use the front camera for selfies, we really don't find ourselves using those last two features frequently.

Lexy Savvides / CNET



Lexy Savvides / CNET



Lexy Savvides / CNET



iPhone 11 is faster

IPhone 11 features Apple's new Bionic A13 processor, while iPhone XR has the 2018 A12 chipset. For the most part, iPhone 11 and XR run iOS 13 as smooth and fast as the other. When it comes to everyday tasks like surfing the web, turning on the camera, or opening apps, we couldn't discern any speed difference. But on paper, the iPhone 11 is undoubtedly the fastest phone. As you can see from the benchmark results below, the newer iPhone outperformed the iPhone XR by far and scored much higher in all the tests we conducted.

Unlimited 3DMark slingshot Note: NOTE: Longer bars indicate better performance.



Unlimited 3DMark Ice Storm Note: NOTE: Longer bars indicate better performance.



Geekbench v.5.0 single core Note: NOTE: Longer bars indicate better performance.



Geekbench v.5.0 multicore Note: NOTE: Longer bars indicate better performance.



While we're currently in the midst of changing our phone battery testing methodology, we tested both the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR with a new video streaming test. Here's what we wrote in our review of the iPhone 11: After performing our formal battery tests and living with the iPhone 11 for over a month, we found that the battery life is almost the same as that of the iPhone XR. In our video streaming tests, the iPhone 11 lasted 13 hours and 52 minutes compared to the iPhone XR's time of 12 hours and 7 minutes in the same test. In daily use, the iPhone 11 has lasted about a day and a half.

iPhone 11 is more prepared for the future, but the benefits come later

IPhone 11 has a U1 chip for "spatial awareness," according to Apple, and helps iPhones find other iPhones more accurately when they're nearby. The chip also allows you to "point your iPhone at someone else's, and AirDrop will prioritize that device so it can share files faster." The U1 chip is believed by many to be laying the groundwork for a long-rumored Apple tile tracker.

Sarah Tew / CNET



IPhone 11 has Wi-Fi 6, which is the next generation of wireless networks. As CNET senior editor Ry Crist puts it, "Wi-Fi 6 supports faster maximum transfer rates; allows devices to send more information with each individual transmission; enables routers and other access points to serve more devices at the same time, it helps sensors and other wireless devices conserve battery power when scheduling broadcasts and facilitates better and faster performance in dense and crowded environments like airports and stadiums. " But you probably won't see any advantage on your iPhone 11 now. Wi-Fi 6 was just recently certified in September, and Wi-Fi 6 routers are expensive.

IPhone 11 has Gigabit LTE, an advanced version of 4G LTE. Gigabit LTE is really fast and can reach maximum speeds of 1 gigabit per second, which is approximately the same speed as a fixed Internet connection. Apple introduced Gigabit LTE to its iPhone XS and XS Max in 2017, but the iPhone XR was strangely left out of the update. But the iPhone 11 does, and while it likely won't hit those speeds all the time, its overall speed will be faster than that of an older phone, and it has much more headroom when it comes to potential speed.

The iPhone 11 comes in a 256GB model.. At $ 849 (£ 879, AU $ 1,449) it's more expensive, but if you take a lot of photos and shoot a lot of videos, the extra on-board storage will come in handy, especially if you don't really use cloud storage. Currently, Apple only sells 64GB and 128GB models of the iPhone XR.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR specifications iPhone 11 iPhone XR Screen size, resolution 6.1-inch LCD liquid retina; 1,792×828 pixels 6.1-inch Retina LCD screen; 1,792×828 pixels Pixel Density 326ppi 326ppi Dimensions (inches) 5.94×2.98×0.33 in. 5.9×3.0x0.33 in. Dimensions (mm) 150.9×75.7×8.3 mm 150.9×75.7×8.3 mm Weight (ounces, grams) 6.84 oz .; 194g 6.8oz .; 194g Mobile software iOS 13 iOS 12 (can upgrade to iOS 13) Camera 12 megapixels (wide angle), 12 megapixels (ultra wide angle) 12 megapixels (wide angle) Frontal camera 12 megapixels with Face ID 7 megapixels with Face ID Video capture 4K 4K Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB RAM Not disclosed Not disclosed Expandable storage None None Drums 3,142 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple) 2,942 mAh (not officially disclosed by Apple) Fingerprint sensor None (face ID) None (face ID) Connector Flash of lightning Flash of lightning Headphone jack No No Special features Waterproof (IP68); dual SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Waterproof (IP67); dual SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Price without contract (USD) $ 699 (64 GB), $ 749 (128 GB), $ 849 (256 GB) $ 599 (64 GB), $ 649 (128 GB) Price (GBP) £ 729 (64GB), £ 779 (128GB), £ 879 (256GB) £ 629 (64GB), £ 679 (128GB) Price (AUD) AU $ 1,199 (64GB), AU $ 1,279 (128GB), AU $ 1,449 (256GB) AU $ 1,049 (64GB), AU $ 1,129 (128GB)

Originally published on October 10, 2019.