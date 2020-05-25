IPhone 12 rumors: release date, specs, screen size, and 5G predictions

Angela Lang / CNET



With Apple's debut in April new iPhone SE for 2020, the company demonstrated that it continues with the launch of products, despite coronavirus forcing Apple to close its US retail stores. USA indefinitely and all its stores outside China. This may indicate that the next iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Max (Apple has not confirmed the names of the phones, but we will continue with that for now) are still scheduled. However, recent reports say otherwise and there is a possibility that Apply may delay the aftermath of iPhone 11 phones.

This is understandable with the iPhone 12 sailing in unknown waters. Suppliers in China have already closed or are operating with limited capacity due to the outbreak, which may impact not only the inventory in September but sales too.



Despite such interruptions, rumors continue to circulate about iPhone 12 phones, which we imagine will continue until they are officially released. In addition to perhaps introducing 3D depth detection on its rear cameras and new screen sizes, speculation has arisen that Apple will belatedly including a feature on the iPhone that would make it competitive with its competitors: 5G. This makes sense considering that its main rival, Samsung, launched several 5G phones this year, including the high-end one. Galaxy S20 phones and the more budget Galaxy A series phones.

However, until any of that happens, check back frequently as we will continue to update you with the most likely and compelling rumors.

Despite Apple's largest manufacturer, Foxconn, assuring investors that they still have to meet their fall scheduleThe Wall Street Journal reported that the iPhone 12 could face delays. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic and its unprecedented effect on manufacturing and consumer demands. The report estimates that Apple can wait until October to announce the phone, which is about a month after the iPhone's usual launch.

The price of iPhone 12 may be cheaper than iPhone 11

When iPhone 11 debuted last year, we were pleasantly surprised that its base model cost $ 699, which was $ 50 cheaper than 2018 iPhone XR. This trend can continue, with a technology analyst reporting that Apple will value iPhone 12 at $ 649 the iPhone 12 Pro at $ 999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max at $ 1,099.

IPhone 12 design: similar (or not) to iPhone 11

Every two years, Apple generally makes notable cosmetic changes to its iPhone to refresh its appearance, much to the delight of prospective buyers. But a report from the Japanese publication Mac Otakara, citing an unidentified Chinese provider, reported that the iPhone 12 will look similar to the iPhone 11. The only possible difference, unfortunately, is that the edges of the iPhone 12 will be slightly bent.

On the other hand, Apple is also speculating with completely renew the design of the iPhone with flat edges (similar to new iPads). This could trigger what Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called "the perfect storm of demand," which would boost sales and lead to a "supercycle" for Apple.



Rumored iPhone 12 Pro colors include dark blue



Last year, Apple introduced a midnight green color on the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Either do you like the shadow or not, the color variant actually sold well compared to expectations. This year there may be a possibility that Apple will launch another new color, navy on iPhone 12 Pro according to the XDA developer. This would be trending as blue is Pantone's color choice for the new year ("classic blue") and Shutterstock included "ghost blue" in its color forecast for 2020.

possible specifications and screen sizes of the iPhone 12

One of the longest running rumors about upcoming iPhones is that Apple may introduce new screen sizes. One of the iPhone 12s could have a 5.4-inch screen (from current iPhones, the new iPhone SE has the smallest screen, measuring 4.7 inches). And the iPhone 2020 Pro Max could measure up to 6.7 inches (for reference, the iPhone 11 Pro Max It has a 6.5 inch screen).

It is also speculated that the iPhone 12 screen will have a refresh rate of 120Hz and that maybe the iPhone 12 Pro may have a ProMotion display, which currently appears in the iPad Pro. Most phones update at 60 frames per second, or 60Hz, but other phones, like the Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8 Pro update to 120Hz. With a higher refresh rate, a phone feels faster and smoother when scrolling through things like web pages and apps.

With the possibility of new screen sizes, rumors that Apple will expand its iPhone line have been going around. In December 2019, CNET's Lexy Savvides wrote:

According to JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, Apple will launch four new iPhone 12 models in the fall of 2020: a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch phones, and a 6.7-inch phone. They will all have OLED screens. These size predictions were also endorsed this week by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who believes that the current 5.8-inch size of the iPhone 11 Pro may be disappearing. So the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will be the low-end devices, presumably called the iPhone 12. Then the more expensive phones will be the other 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, respectively.

iPhone 12 5G connectivity?



Various rumors predict that Apple will include 5G connectivity this year. More specifically, Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo expects the company to introduce three 5G phones, and Fast Company reported that Apple can use its own proprietary 5G antennas.

There are a couple of reasons why the company did not jump into the trend in 2019. First, Apple is generally not the first in mobile trends, but rather prefers to perfect an emerging technology before committing to it. For example, it was behind its competitors in making phones with 3G and 4G LTE connectivity when those networks were just launched.

Second, Apple stopped working with leading 5G modem provider Qualcomm due to a dispute over Qualcomm's license fees. The two companies settled their litigation in April 2019, and then agreed to a multi-year 5G chip settlement. This led to Apple's former partner of 5G modems, Intel, abandoning the 5G phone modem business, and Apple acquired Intel's smartphone modem business for $ 1 billion. Apple is still working with Qualcomm, but it started too late to launch a 5G phone last year when some of its rivals launched its 5G models, like the Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 5G and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

Samsung, LG, Motorola: How soon can we expect 5G phones?

IPhone 12 camera can have 3D depth detection

Since iPhone X, newer iPhones have front-facing cameras that have 3D depth detection. Known as Face idThis feature scans your face to unlock your phone and authorize digital payments. It is rumored that Apple can take it to a higher level and introduce that same system in the rear cameras. In August 2019, Vanessa Orellana of CNET wrote:

Former Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo (via MacRumors and 9to5Mac) said he expects two of the iPhone 2020 models to have a new time-of-flight camera lens on the back of the phone. The setup would be similar to the current True Depth camera system used for Face ID on the front of the phone, except it would use a slightly different type of technology that could allow you to map 3D objects from further away. This would significantly enhance your augmented reality apps and take certain camera features like portrait mode to the next level.

It is unclear how many of the new iPhones would be equipped with this feature, if applicable.

iPhone 12 may not come with EarPods

In one of the most unpleasant rumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple may not include its wired EarPod headphones in iPhone 12 case. This would be a move to get users to buy the company's wireless AirPods. Apple has included EarPod headphones since the iPhone 5 launched in 2012, so this would be a notable change. The AirPod and AirPod Pro headphones are currently priced at $ 159 (£ 159, AU $ 249) and $ 249 (£ 249, AU $ 399), respectively.