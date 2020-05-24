iPhone SE vs. iPhone 11 Pro: the choice between budget and flagship is not so obvious

the iPhone 11 Pro It's undoubtedly the king of Apple's iPhone lineup thanks to its three rear cameras, all-day battery life, and high-resolution OLED display. But it's priced high, starting at $ 999 (£ 1,049, AU $ 1,749). With so many new iPhones, including $ 699 iPhone 11 and the $ 399 iPhone SEYou may be wondering which one to choose. I wanted to compare Apple's flagship with the budget iPhone to see what difference the $ 600 makes.

Realistically, if you want the high-end iPhone (and it fits your budget), you probably won't even consider the iPhone SE. But as I found out after using both the 11 Pro and SE for a few weeks, I don't feel like I missed as much when I switched to the less expensive iPhone.

Angela Lang / CNET While the iPhone SE may look like an older iPhone on the outside, don't be fooled. Along with the same A13 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, it offers great performance and a very capable camera for a basic price of $ 399. The battery won't last as long as the more expensive phone, but Apple has made it some clever offsets to keep the price down. Read our Apple iPhone SE (2020) review.

Angela Lang / CNET With a sleek stainless steel chassis, excellent battery life, and a high-resolution OLED display, the iPhone 11 Pro truly feels worthy of the "Pro" label. It is the most robust iPhone you can buy and it has three rear cameras that give you flexibility from ultra wide to telephoto. There is also the option to increase the screen size from 5.8 inches to 6.5 if you choose the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and you also get a larger 512GB storage option on the top end, while the iPhone SE takes advantage of the 256 GB. Read our Apple iPhone 11 Pro review.



iPhone SE is the most compact, while the 11 Pro is extremely durable



With a 4.7-inch screen, the iPhone SE shares the same overall design as the iPhone 8. That means the start button is back! Or, it never goes away if you're updating something like the iPhone 6 or 7. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch screen and has the newest iPhone design without a home button.

The iPhone SE has an aluminum frame, while the iPhone 11 Pro is made of stainless steel. All Apple phones are covered in custom glass on the front and back, made by Corning, and Apple claims the iPhone 11 Pro has the most durable glass of all. I have dropped iPhone 11 Pro countless times (both in our formal drop test and when you used it for the past six months) and you haven't suffered any significant damage.

Still, I still recommend putting a case on your phone just to be safe, as not all drops are created equal. We haven't run a durability test on the iPhone SE yet, but we would expect that work similar to iPhone 8 since it is the same design. (The iPhone 8 suffered a broken screen when it fell from five feet.)

Both phones also offer water resistance, albeit in slightly different degrees: iPhone SE is IP67 rated, meaning it can reach a maximum depth of 1 meter (3 feet) for up to 30 minutes, while iPhone 11 Pro is IP68, or 4 meters (13 feet) at the same time. But in my extreme water proofI found that the iPhone 11 Pro survived much deeper waters than Apple's claimsSo I wouldn't be surprised if the iPhone SE also survived its rating. Regardless, water damage is not covered by any phone's warranty, so don't go crazy trying to test the limits of your phone (leave it to me!

Winner: The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro reaches the ideal size for me, despite the fact that the iPhone SE is easier to use with one hand.

The iPhone 11 Pro has that beautiful OLED screen

The iPhone SE has a liquid retina LCD display, while the 11 Pro has an OLED Super Retina XDR display. There's no question that the 11 Pro's display looks beautiful thanks to a 2,000,000: 1 contrast ratio and HDR support. Its OLED technology is capable of producing deeper black levels than the LCD on the iPhone SE.

That being said, I was not disappointed when I switched to the iPhone SE. Colors are accurate and the screen is easy to read in bright outdoor light. In my eyes, watching a movie looked better on the iPhone 11 Pro thanks to the physically larger screen.

Winner: It is difficult to compete with the OLED screen of the iPhone 11 Pro.

Touch ID vs. Face ID: start button or facial recognition?

After using the new iPhone SE for several weeks, I consider myself one of the many people who prefer to use a fingerprint to unlock their phone. Face ID is solid, but it has limitations despite being more responsive as time goes by. Touch ID works best for me in many situations. Face ID struggles to recognize me first thing in the morning after I get out of bed; Maybe I look drastically different in the morning, but I honestly don't think I will. (It is also incompatible with masks.) Switching to iPhone SE and using my fingerprint to unlock my phone always works.

On the iPhone SE, it sacrifices screen space to accommodate the home button, and I really noticed the bezels on the SE compared to the near-edge-to-edge screen on the iPhone 11 Pro (though there's a notch for the TrueDepth camera) .

Winner: iPhone SE for perfect touch identification.

The iPhone 11 Pro has three rear cameras, but do you need them?

There are three rear cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro: ultra wide-angle, wide-angle, and 2x telephoto. The iPhone SE has a single wide rear camera. But as I discovered by looking at photos of both side by side, the difference was not as dramatic as I expected.

The main cameras on both phones use Smart HDR to equalize shadows and highlight details. The iPhone 11 Pro produced images with a higher dynamic range in difficult lighting conditions, but in some shots, it was difficult to distinguish them in terms of color and overall processing. The iPhone 11 Pro has Apple's Deep Fusion Processing, which helps produce sharper shots in medium-light conditions (think indoors). Read more on how Deep Fusion works in the great explainer of my colleague Patrick Holland.

You can see the difference Deep Fusion makes by looking at the same photo on the SE and 11 Pro at full magnification – see the orchid photo below.

Naturally, the iPhone 11 Pro offers greater flexibility when composing your photos thanks to its ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses. I love the ultra wide perspective and it is what I miss the most when I use iPhone SE.

Also, that camera on the iPhone 11 Pro means you get more flexibility with selfies, like doing Animoji and Memoji that mimic your facial expressions and shooting in 4K.

The biggest difference between these two cameras is night mode: iPhone 11 Pro has it while iPhone SE doesn't. 11 Pro photos look much better in low light than those taken on the SE as night mode helps brighten the scene and offers a brighter, clearer shot. Stay tuned for my full camera comparison between these two phones coming soon, where I will also cover video recording and selfie cameras.

Winner: iPhone 11 Pro if you want different cameras and night mode.

Bionic A13 chip makes both iPhones incredibly fast

It's no secret that these phones share the same processor, and as a result, I didn't notice any significant differences in performance when using them side by side. I ran some benchmarks on both phones and the results were close, with the 11 Pro advancing for multi-core performance on Geekbench.

In the real world, both apps loaded fast and had no noticeable lag when cropping 4K video. In fact, the cheapest SE was faster hair in my anecdotal test.

Apple doesn't reveal the official battery capacity of any of its phones, but we do know that the iPhone SE has a similar battery to the iPhone 8. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro has a higher-capacity battery than the cheaper phone. (Unofficial third-party teardowns revealed that the 11 Pro has a 3,046 mAh battery and the 11 Pro Max 3,969 mAh.)

There is no doubt that battery life differs significantly in daily use. The 11 Pro easily helped me get through a day, sometimes up to a day and a half of fairly heavy use, while the iPhone SE lasted a full day with lighter use. If I was watching video or using the camera a bit, I looked for the iPhone SE charger so I could get through an entire day. Both phones also support wireless charging and fast charging, but only the iPhone 11 Pro comes with an 18-watt fast charger in the box.

Winner: Overall performance feels like a tie, but the iPhone 11 Pro is ahead of the battery.