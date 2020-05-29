iPhone SE vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: which one should you spend your money on?

If you want to get the most out of your iPhone investment, you have plenty of options. Apple sells no less than three iPhones for under $ 700 (not including refurbished models), and deciding between them can be tricky. But as someone who has used all three phones extensively, I've broken it down to help you decide how to spend your money wisely.

Let's start with the amount of money you will need to spend. We usually talk about cost at the end of these comparisons, but since price will directly dictate the decision-making process here, you need to know how much they cost up front.

iPhone SE: $ 399

$ 399 iPhone XR: $ 599

$ 599 iPhone 11: $ 699

Each of these phones starts with 64GB of base storage, which will be enough for most people. If you want more, you can upgrade to 128GB for $ 50 more or 256GB (iPhone XR and 11 only) for $ 150. Now that we know what you need to spend, let's dig into the differences.

Design: modern vs classic

You don't have to be a space scientist to see the difference between these three phones. IPhone SE has a home button and iPhone XR and iPhone 11 don't. But of course the design differences are deeper than that.

Dan Masaoka / IDG The iPhone SE uses Apple's old bezel design, while the XR and 11 adopt the new notch.

The iPhone SE sticks to the iPhone design Apple introduced with the iPhone 6 – it has a huge bezel and lots of dead space around the screen. Despite that, however, it is much smaller than the iPhone XR and 11.

iPhone SE: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm iPhone XR: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm iPhone 11: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

As you can clearly see, the iPhone XR and 11 are identical in size and shape. They're not big phones by any means, but the iPhone SE feels incredibly small in comparison, even with giant bezels. It's also noticeably lighter, at 148 grams versus 194 grams for the iPhone 11 and XR.

On the back, they're also very similar, with a camera in the left corner, a centered Apple logo, and a glass body. And there is no lack of color options with these phones:

iPhone SE: Black, white, red

Black, white, red iPhone XR: Black, white, red, blue, yellow, coral

Black, white, red, blue, yellow, coral iPhone 11: Black, white, red, green, yellow, purple

This is largely subjective, but I wouldn't recommend choosing one of these phones just because you like a particular color. For one thing, you're probably going to put it in a case anyway, but more importantly, all the colors look good, even the ones you wouldn't think you'd like.

Screen: all over the corners

While the iPhone 11 and XR may look dramatically different than the SE, they actually have extremely similar displays. All three are LCDs, and they all have identical 326ppi, making them Retina displays. The rest of the specifications are also the same.

Multi-screen LCD touch screen with IPS technology

1400: 1 contrast ratio

True tone display

Wide color screen (P3)

625 nit maximum brightness

The biggest difference is size. The iPhone SE screen measures just 4.7 inches, one of the smallest you can buy anywhere, while the XR and 11 have 6.1-inch screens. Additionally, Apple uses "Liquid" technology on the iPhone 11 and XR to link the corners of the screen to the corners of the phone for an immersive effect. The iPhone 11 and XR have a notch instead of a camera bezel.

Michael Simon / IDG

Of course, none of these displays can hold an OLED candle for the iPhone 11 Pro, but Apple's LCD displays are still surprisingly good in 2020. If you compare them side by side with an OLED display, you will definitely see the difference, But in yours, your eyes will be very happy with any of these screens.

Performance: speed and specs to spare

The iPhone SE may look old, but it actually has the fastest processor Apple makes, at least for now. Both the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 are powered by Apple's A13 processor, which offers blazingly fast speeds. The XR, on the other hand, uses last year's A12 processor, which is very capable but a little slower. Hard core users may notice a difference, but should still opt for one of the professional models.

Apple doesn't advertise the amount of RAM inside its phones because it doesn't really matter. In layman's terms, Apple provides the bare minimum that the system needs to function at its best for years to come, and in this case, that means the SE and XR have 3GB while the iPhone 11 has 4GB. But those numbers shouldn't influence your decision. All of these phones are quite fast and more than capable of doing anything you want to do.

Elsewhere, you get slightly better water resistance on the iPhone 11. Apple says the 11 has an IP68 rating, which means you can submerge it in two meters for up to 30 minutes (6.5 feet), while the SE and the XR are IP67 rated, which only guarantees that it will not fry in a meter of water. Also, iPhone XR is the only phone here that doesn't support gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 or LTE. And if you're looking for Dolby Atmos support, you'll only find it on the iPhone 11, as well as an ultra-wideband U1 chip for indoor positioning to augment AirDrop and other location-based features, including Apple's rumored Air Tags.

Cameras: smart and capable

Whether you are taking selfies or slofies, the front camera must take your purchase decision into account. The three phones offer different capacities in their front cameras, highlighting the iPhone 11 among the others:

iPhone SE: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, 1080p HD video (30fps)

7MP FaceTime HD camera, 1080p HD video (30fps) iPhone XR: 7MP TrueDepth camera, 1080p HD video (60fps)

7MP TrueDepth camera, 1080p HD video (60fps) iPhone 11: 12MP TrueDepth camera, 4K video (60fps)

It's a huge leap from iPhone XR to iPhone 11. Not only do you get a higher-quality camera for FaceTime calls and selfies, but you can also shoot 4K videos. And since the iPhone XR and 11 have TrueDepth cameras, you can also create Memoji and Animoji, neither of which is available on the iPhone SE. You also can't create slofies, the Apple name for slow-motion selfie videos, on any phone other than iPhone 11.

Willis Lai / IDG

On the back, all three phones have the same 12MP panoramic camera with OIS, 5x digital zoom, and f / 1.8 aperture. However, the iPhone 11 combines that lens with a 12MP Ultra Wide for 2x "optical zoom", along with a brighter True Tone flash.

All three phones also have portrait mode with depth control to adjust the blur after the photo is taken, although it only works on people on the SE and XR. They all have portrait lighting too, but the XR only has three effects (natural, studio, contour), while the SE and 11 have six (adding stage, mono stage, and high-key mono). The SE and 11 also have a newer Smart HDR system than the XR.

Michael Simon / IDG When the lights go out, iPhone SE (left) will have a hard time capturing any detail while iPhone 11 will light up the entire scene.

And there's one more feature you'll only find on iPhone 11: Night Mode. All three phones can take great photos under normal lighting, but as you can see from the SE comparison with the 11, there is simply no comparison when the lights go out. The ability to take sharp photos in low light is the main feature of the iPhone 11, and it's no surprise that Apple hasn't brought it to the other phones here, even if they are technically capable of handling it.

Battery: good, better, better

The iPhone has always had excellent battery life, but not mind-blowing, and the three phones here continue with that reason. Apple does not officially list the capabilities of its batteries, but we know from disassembly that they are quite different.

iPhone SE: 1,821mAh

1,821mAh iPhone XR: 2,942mAh

2,942mAh iPhone 11: 3,110 mAh

And this is how Apple officially reports how long each phone lasts:

iPhone SE: Almost the same as iPhone 8 (13 hours of video playback)

Almost the same as iPhone 8 (13 hours of video playback) iPhone XR: Up to 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 8 Plus (16 hours of video playback)

Up to 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 8 Plus (16 hours of video playback) iPhone 11: Up to 1 hour longer than iPhone XR (17 hours of video playback)

If that's not helpful, think in terms of good, better, and better. The iPhone SE's battery is good as it will last you most, if not all, of a day of regular use. The iPhone XR will easily last a full day of normal to heavy use. And you won't have to worry about the iPhone 11 battery.

IDG

When it comes to charging, all three phones come with the same 5W power adapter, which will take hours to fill any one of them. However, they all support fast charging with an 18W adapter and a USB-C to Lightning cable. Your mileage will vary depending on the power adapter, but it will be at least twice as fast as the charger supplied by Apple. They also support 7.5W wireless charging with a third-party Qi charger.

Biometrics: fingers vs face

Of all the differences between these three phones, the most important is how to unlock, authenticate, and pay. On the iPhone SE, he uses his fingerprint, and on the XR and 11, he uses his face. Apple says Face ID is much more secure than Touch ID (1 in 1,000,000 chances of a false unlock versus 1 in 50,000), but both will do an excellent job of protecting your phone from prying eyes and quickly unlocking it when you're using it.

However, they are not perfect. Face ID has recently been exposed for having difficulty working when the user wears a face mask, but Touch ID has its own problems when the user wears gloves.

Conclusion: buy this or buy that

I'm just going to say it: there is no reason to buy an iPhone XR. It's basically in no man's land, priced at simultaneously too high to attract iPhone SE upgrades and iPhone 11 sales. For an additional $ 100, you can get an iPhone 11, which has a better processor, battery, and camera. Or you can save $ 200 and go with the iPhone SE, which has a better processor and a similar camera and battery. If the XR were $ 429, the conversation might be different, but as it stands, $ 499 isn't worth it.

That leaves the iPhone SE at $ 399 and the iPhone 11. $ 699. Three hundred dollars is a big gap, so you have to decide what is most important. I wouldn't base the decision on Face ID versus Touch ID, as they both have their flaws, but there are three things to consider.

Willis Lai / IDG

If you care more about speed: iPhone SE

Since iPhone SE and iPhone 11 share the same A13 processor, it is better to be smaller and cheaper. The iPhone SE is as fast and powerful as the iPhone 11 at almost half the price, so the value / performance ratio just can't be beat.

If you care more about design: iPhone 11

It cannot be denied that the iPhone SE has an outdated and outdated design. It's still one of the best button-based phones ever made, but there is no comparison to the iPhone 11's uniform bezels.

If you care more about the camera: iPhone 11

The iPhone SE has a very good camera for the price, but there's no comparison to the iPhone 11's dual camera. With an ultra-wide-angle lens, better portrait support, and a fantastic night mode, it's one of the best cameras you'll have in a phone period.

If none of these things matter: iPhone SE

If having the best doesn't matter, the iPhone SE is the perfect phone for you. I would recommend it to any friend or family member who wants a really great phone without spending too much money. It may not be the best in every category, but even when it isn't, it's still very, very good.