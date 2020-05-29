iQoo 3 now has an effective price of Rs. 31,990 With ICICI bank offer

iQoo 3, the first iQoo smartphone in India is now available at a lower effective price thanks to an offer with ICICI credit cards. It recently received a price cut that lowered its price to Rs. 34,990, a price reduction of Rs 2,000 from Rs. 36,990. iQoo now offers the phone at an effective price of Rs. 31,990, but only for ICICI credit card users.

IQoo 3 price in India

The iQoo 3 is still selling at its revised price of Rs 34,990 that occurred late last month. ICICI Bank together with iQoo offers an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on all iQoo 3 variants. This brings the effective price of the iQoo 3 base model to Rs. 31,990 below Rs. 34,990. The middle variant and the top 5G variant also get the benefit of this offer, as their effective prices are reduced to Rs. 34,990 and 41,990 of Rs. 37,990 and Rs 44,990 respectively.

The buyer can take advantage of this offer by purchasing the phone using an ICICI credit card or by purchasing iQoo 3 at EMI. This offer is valid on Flipkart and the iQoo website from May 29 to June 15, 2020.

IQoo 3 Specifications

The iQoo 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and is offered in three variants. The base variant of the iQoo 3 offers 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage, the medium variant offers 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, while the top variant has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Only the top variant supports 5G, while the other two variants are only 4G.

iQoo also recently announced that this smartphone will receive Android 11 and a guaranteed update for Android 12, as well as security updates for 3 years. The iQoo 3 has a quad camera setup on the back and comes with a 4,440 mAh battery. It also has support for 55W Super FlashCharge fast charging.

