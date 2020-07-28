Iran fires missiles from helicopter at aircraft carriers in Hormuz Strait: report

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter at an aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, state television reported, an exercise aimed at threatening the United States amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian commandos also quickly descended from a helicopter to the replica in images from an exercise called "Great Prophet 14." Other images showed a helicopter firing a missile at the replica, complete with 16 fake fighter jets on board, while speedboats circled the vessel, raising a white wave in its wake.

Iranian troops also fired anti-aircraft batteries as targets for drones in the exercise from a location that state television described near the port city of Bandar Abbas.

The replica resembles the Nimitz-class carriers that the US Navy routinely sails in the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the waterway. The class namesake USS Nimitz just entered Middle Eastern waters late last week from the Indian Ocean, likely to replace USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Arabian Sea.

It is unclear when or if the Nimitz will pass through the Strait of Hormuz or not during its time in the Middle East. The USS Abraham Lincoln, deployed last year when tensions initially increased, spent months in the Arabian Sea before traversing the strait. The Eisenhower crossed the strait early last week.

The Bahrain-based 5th Fleet of the US Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, a spokeswoman on Monday said the Navy continues to "trust the ability of our naval forces to defend against any maritime threat" after satellite photos showed that the fake aircraft carrier was moving into place.

"We cannot talk about what Iran hopes to gain by building this model, or what tactical value they would expect to gain from using such a model in a training or exercise setting," Cmdr said. Rebecca Rebarich told The Associated Press then. "We are not seeking conflict, but we remain prepared to defend US forces and interests against maritime threats in the region."

Associated Press journalist Mohammad Nasiri in Tehran, Iran contributed to this report.