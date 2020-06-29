Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump for drone attack that killed Qasem Soleimani





Trump is one of 36 people for whom Iran issued arrest warrants in connection with the death of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Fars, but Tehran Attorney General Ali Alqasi Mehr. said Trump was at the top of the list

Mehr claimed that Trump would be prosecuted as soon as he steps down from the presidency after his term ends, Fars reported.

Iran also said it had asked Interpol to issue a Red Notice for these 36 people, the semi-official state news agency ISNA reported, although Interpol was unlikely to grant the request.

In a statement to CNN, Interpol said it "would not consider requests of this nature." He explained that he did not agree with its rules and constitution, which states that "it is strictly forbidden for the organization to undertake any intervention or activity of a political, military, religious or racial nature."

& # 39; Political trick & # 39;: American official United States Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook called the move a "political trick" during a joint press conference with Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir on Monday. "It is propaganda that we are used to," Hook said. "This has nothing to do with national security, international peace or the promotion of stability, so we see it for what it is: it is a propaganda stunt that nobody takes seriously and makes Iranians look foolish." added. Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack at Baghdad International Airport in January along with five others, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iranian-backed Iraqi People's Mobilization Forces (PMF). The attack, condemned by Iran and its allies as "murder", raised the specter of further regional destabilization. A spokesman for Iran's judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, announced in early June that an Iranian citizen had been sentenced to death for allegedly working for foreign intelligence agencies. Esmaili claimed that Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd revealed Soleimani's whereabouts to US intelligence officials. The Trump administration viewed Soleimani as a ruthless assassin, and the president told reporters in January that the general should have been eliminated by previous presidents. The Pentagon blamed Soleimani for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and American allies in the months leading up to her murder. "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," the Pentagon said at the time, calling the strike a "decisive defensive" action aimed at deterring future Iranian attacks.

CNN's Sharon Braithwaite contributed to this report.