Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise

TEHRAN – Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a fake aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday, the latest drill in a drill that saw two US bases temporarily alert. about releases.

The drones targeted the bridge of the fake aircraft carrier separately, according to the state television report. The television did not immediately broadcast footage of the launches or the drone attack, nor did it identify the missiles used in the drill.

However, the message of the drill was clearly directed at the United States.

A semi-official news agency close to the Guard released an overnight graphic that tweaked the image of a coffin-shaped American carrier, with a caption quoting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowing to exact revenge on the drone attack. from the United States who killed a senior Iranian general in January.

The drill, and the US response to it, underscored the lingering threat of military conflict between Iran and the US after a series of increasingly intense incidents last year that led to the drone attack in January. Tehran responded to that attack by firing ballistic missiles that wounded dozens of US forces in Iraq.

While the coronavirus pandemic has engulfed Iran and the United States for months, there has been mounting confrontation as the United States argues that it will extend a UN arms embargo on Tehran that will expire in October. A recent incident over Syria involving an American fighter jet approaching an Iranian airliner has also renewed tensions.

The Iranian commandos quickly descended from a helicopter to the aftershock in the images transmitted on Tuesday of the exercise called "Great Prophet 14". Anti-aircraft guns opened fire on a target drone near the port city of Bandar Abbas.

State television images also showed a variety of missiles fired from speedboats, trucks, mobile launchers, and a helicopter, some targeting the fake carrier. A commander said the Guard, a force that only responds to Khamenei, also planned to fire "long-range ballistic missiles" during the exercise that continued on Wednesday.

The ballistic missile fire detected by the drill triggered the alert of US troops at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Al-Udeid Air Base, the headquarters of the US Army Central Command in Qatar. , the army said. Troops sought refuge during that time.

"The incident lasted a few minutes and it was declared that everything was clear after the threat … had passed," said Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for the US Army Central Command.

Both bases are hundreds of miles from where Iran placed the replica aircraft carrier. Al-Dhafra is also the temporary home of five French-made Rafale fighter jets on their way to India for that country's air force.

Other images of the exercise broadcast on Iranian state television showed speedboats circling the model, raising white waves in its wake. While Iran's naval forces are overshadowed by the US Navy, its commanders practice so-called "swarm" tactics designed to overwhelm US carriers passing through the strait as they enter and exit the Persian Gulf.

It was not immediately clear if all the footage was Tuesday, as an aerial surveillance image that appeared to have been taken by a drone was dated Monday. The exercise had been expected as satellite photos released Monday showed that the bogus company was moved to its place by a tug.

A black-and-white satellite photo taken Tuesday by Colorado-based firm Maxar Technologies showed damage to the replica's bow and several of its fake fighter jets.