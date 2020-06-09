Iran says it will execute a man who allegedly provided the United States with information about Soleimani

Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, the Iranian citizen who allegedly provided key details to the United States prior to the drone attack that killed General Qassem Soleimani earlier this year, will be executed, the country's judiciary said Tuesday, according to Reuters. .

Soleimani's death in January was seen as a game-changing attack at the time. Soleimani was the head of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a source of national pride. Hours after the drone attack, President Trump tweeted an image of the American flag. Soleimani was killed at Baghdad International Airport and was reportedly identified by a ring he was wearing.

Gholamhossein Esmaili, a spokesman for the judiciary, said at a press conference that Majd was a spy for the CIA and Mossad. "He gave the whereabouts of the martyr Soleimani to our enemies," he said. Esmaili did not provide any evidence. No intelligence agency could be immediately reached for comment, the Associated Press reported.

Esmaili did not say when Majd would be executed, other than that it would be "soon". It also stopped directly linking the information allegedly offered by Majd to Soleimani's death.

Iran later retaliated for the Soleimani murder with a ballistic missile attack on US forces in Iraq. That same night, the Guard accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane in Tehran, killing 176 people.

Associated Press contributed to this report.