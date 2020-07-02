Iran sentences Rouhollah Zam to death

Zam was found guilty of "corruption on earth," a spokesman for the judiciary, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili, told reporters on Tuesday. The term does not specify a single crime, but it is a charge that the Iranian government sometimes uses in cases of alleged attempts to overthrow the government.

Zam ran Amad News, an online opposition news site that Tehran alleges incited violence during the deadly 2017-2018 protests, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported last year.

Zam, who had been living in France, was arrested last year. The circumstances of how and where he was detained are still unclear.

Zam left France on October 11, according to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Three days later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran released a statement saying it had arrested Zam after an operation to "trick foreign intelligence services" and "direct" Zam to Iran, state media reported.