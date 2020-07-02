Iran sentences Rouhollah Zam to death

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


Zam was found guilty of "corruption on earth," a spokesman for the judiciary, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili, told reporters on Tuesday. The term does not specify a single crime, but it is a charge that the Iranian government sometimes uses in cases of alleged attempts to overthrow the government.

Zam ran Amad News, an online opposition news site that Tehran alleges incited violence during the deadly 2017-2018 protests, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported last year.

Zam, who had been living in France, was arrested last year. The circumstances of how and where he was detained are still unclear.

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump for drone attack that killed Qasem Soleimani
Zam left France on October 11, according to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Three days later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran released a statement saying it had arrested Zam after an operation to "trick foreign intelligence services" and "direct" Zam to Iran, state media reported.

Reporters Without Borders (Reporters sans frontières, RSF) claimed that the journalist had been "illegally kidnapped and arrested."

Iran has accused Zam of working with American, French and Israeli intelligence that provided him with "open and covert" protection, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

After his arrest, the Iranian authorities posted a video of Zam in a car, wearing safety glasses. The video also shows him sitting in front of a camera, making an "apology" for his actions.

Iran has been "one of the world's most repressive countries for journalists for the past 40 years," with at least 860 citizen journalists and journalists jailed or executed since 1979, according to nonprofit Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The country ranks 173 out of 180 in RSF's annual global press freedom ranking, three places lower than the previous year.

CNN's AlTaher reported nothing from Abu Dubai and Ramin Mostaghim reported from Tehran.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here