Iran under pressure to stop executions of three protesters

After an Iranian social media campaign that drew millions of posts under various hashtags, including "no to execution" in Farsi, Iran's judiciary said on Thursday that the men's lawyers could appeal their verdicts, despite the sentence, according to Mizan Online, a news agency affiliated with the judiciary.

Allowing the appeal appears to be an unusual concession by the authorities to review the Supreme Court decision.

In an open letter to the judiciary, the lawyers for the three defendants, Amir Hossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi and Mohammad Rajabi, said they had not been given access to documents related to their clients' cases, according to Jamaran News, a semi-official. who published the letter on Wednesday.

The men on death row were convicted of moharebeh – a crime of taking up arms to take lives or property and creating fear in the public, and for participating "in vandalism and arson with the intention of counteracting the Islamic Republic of Iran" during the protests in November last year, according to a statement condemning the sentencing of more than a dozen UN human rights experts, including special investigators Javaid Rehman and Agnes Callamard.