Iron Fist has just been destroyed by [SPOILER]Punch

Superhero Danny Rand is used to winning fights like the Immortal Iron Fist, but the latest threat to the Avengers has just shown him a REAL knockout blow.

the Iron fist he's used to handing out punishments through enchanted punches, but Danny Rand falls apart when put on the receiving end of Moon Knight's "Fist of Khonshu". That unexpected assault by the baffling Moon Watcher was only the beginning of the advocate for Kun-Lun's troubles.

The recent Avengers Adventures have seen the team's latest iteration racking up enemies of immense cosmic and mystical origins. Finding himself in conflict with Namor, a former host of the Phoenix, fighting Malekith in the Kingdoms War, trying to quell a vampire civil war, coming face to face with the current King of Hell, Johnny Blaze, and opposing multiple ex-Galactus heralds at once. The Avengers have amassed colossal amounts of power to deal with these threats as they arose, and even in the hands of Earth's most powerful Heroes, that kind of power can be troubling. In Avengers # 33, the mysterious Moon Knight seems to do something about it.

The Immortal Iron Fist fight with Moon Knight begins with the latter waiting outside the gates of Kun-Lun, praying to the moon and dressed as Moon Knight in Iron Fist cosplay. Danny introduces himself to the Crusader companion in disguise and encounters a full attack. Channeling the power of the largest supermoon in years, the man imbued with the spirit of an Egyptian Moon God quickly overwhelms Iron Fist and takes fire from Rand's Immortal Dragon. Defeating and stealing the Iron Fist of his power would be enough for most, but Moon Knight is on a mission to gather as many powers as he can. On the same afternoon he gains mystical forces, first from Dr. Strange, then stealing Ghost Rider's Hell Charger and Thor's Mjolnir.

Moon Knight is often a confusing hero to Marvel characters. His entanglement with the Egyptian deity, Khonshu, has left Marc Spector to deal with multiple personalities and identities. Many dismiss him as a mentally ill lunatic, but during his attack, Moon Knight makes it clear that he has a healthy mind and acts without deception or external control. Despite not being able to acquire power from Black Panther, the Phoenix force, or Starbrand, Moon Knight stands alongside Khonshu and declares himself the most powerful hero on Earth and the last hope against the devil. Those might sound like crazy delusions if he weren't wielding several of Marvel's most impressive forces, including Iron fist.

The current Avengers career has been no stranger to showing heroes incorporating power sets and identities beyond the typical norm. During the Kingdoms WarDaredevil replaced Heimdall of Asgard and received cosmic vision. While on a mission in space, Thor was infected by Brood, Ghost Rider forcibly seized the Silver Surfer board, and Blade wore a younger version of Man-Thing as organic armor. The Avengers took whatever form or acquired the power they needed to protect Earth, but it remains to be seen how they will respond when Moon Knight is doing the same, at his expense.

