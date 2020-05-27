Ironheart 2020 begins with [SPOILER] Going Full Punisher

Marvel's Ironheart has pulled out of the crime fight. But her AI best friend is becoming vigilant … and this shell ghost is deadly!

Warning: SPOILERS for 2020 Ironheart # 1

Marvel's Ironheart has had an unusual social life by most standards. When a teenage super genius skips high school in favor of enrolling at MIT, it's hard to create a functional peer group … and moonlight since the next-generation Iron Man doesn't make it any easier. Riri is so attached to her engineering that she used artificial intelligence to bring her dead friend back to life, which seemed like a great idea … until the Robot Revolution came along. In the new comic 2020 Iron heart # oneIronheart's best friend is stealing her armor and taking an act of revenge that would make the Punisher proud.

Ironheart debuted on the pages of International iron man in 2016, where Tony Stark appeared building a suit of armor that rivaled his with a fraction of the resources at the much younger age of 15. He's been through a lot since then, but Tony might have a harder time right now; Tony Stark has been deposed and replaced by his intriguing brother, just as he was caught in the middle of a worldwide artificial intelligence rebellion. 2020 Ironheart it's a link to that event, which shows how the next-generation armored crime fighter is dealing with chaos.

As the first issue of the miniseries, written by Danny Lore and Vita Ayala with the art of David Messina, shows, he's putting a lot of stress on his friendships. Williams' best friend is N.A.T.A.L.I.E., an artificial intelligence that he developed as a kind of reincarnation of a childhood friend who died years ago. Best digital friends come with perks; N.A.T.A.L.I.E. acts as an assistant on board as J.A.R.V.I.S. from Stark and F.R.I.D.A.Y. systems, while also joining Riri as a hologram and acting as her closest confidante.

Ironheart 2020 # 1 It starts with a high-tech emergency: A new line of autonomous cars has gone crazy, endangering its passengers. N.A.T.A.L.I.E. It is able to access your code and find malware that drives you crazy, but it is exposed to it in the process. The two friends track down the culprit, a Stark employee sabotaging a competitor. N.A.T.A.L.I.E. surprises her creator by arguing with her about how to approach the problem; Riri wants to pass the employee's misconduct to the relevant authorities, but N.A.T.A.L.I.E. He thinks that Riri should take matters into his own hands as Ironheart. Unfortunately, Ironheart is effectively retired, thanks to teenage heroes being banned on the course Out of the law plot The more Riri and her partner are discovered, the more N.A.T.A.L.I.E. affirms the need to dress and attack.

Ultimately, their friendship reaches a breaking point, one that encourages AI to take extreme measures. She steals Williams' armor and uses it to break through the windows of Stark Enterprises. Emerging as a holographic specter, he tells the saboteur that he will make sure he "never does it again." The deadly threat is evident; N.A.T.A.L.I.E. seek "true justice," and that justice is the end of a repulsive explosion.

This is a dire situation for Ironheart, N.A.T.A.L.I.E., and the offending scientist alike. Despite the fact that the behavior of N.A.T.A.L.I.E. is the result of data corruption, the two heroic sides of this conflict have a legitimate conflict: when power structures are unable or unwilling to measure justice, does it fall to a superhero to fill that void? If so, how? N.A.T.A.L.I.E.'s response could kill a man; beyond that, he could arrest Riri and destroy his closest friendship. What is it about armored superheroes that makes it so difficult for them to work out differences with their friends?

Marvel & # 39; s 2020 Ironheart # 1 Already on sale

