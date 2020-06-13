Irritated Jamal Adams Takes Another Contract Chance At Jets

Jamal Adams is getting more and more irritated waiting for the Jets to put their money where his mouth is.

In his latest show of frustration, Adams described the Jets as "a lot of talking without action" when it comes to negotiating their contract.

In response to a Friday Bleacher Report post on Instagram that defensive end Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are in talks for a mega-contract extension, Adams wrote: "As they should. Well-deserved MG. I can't even get my first proposal that They said they would send in January … They called me selfish!

Adams, 24, has sometimes been chosen to put his best interests above the team since he lashed out after hearing his name in trade negotiations last October.

Garrett was the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, five points ahead of Adams.

Christian McCaffrey is the only player in the draft class to sign an extension [this is the first offseason in which those players are eligible], but runners have a fast time clock due to their shorter career.

Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes could soon receive large sums of money as the teams lock up young quarterbacks.

Garrett's situation is most applicable to Adams. Both defensive stars were Pro Bowlers and Second-Team All-Pros in 2018, but Adams followed with another Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selection in 2019, while Garrett ended the season with the NFL suspension.

Adams is the only security taken in the top 10 draft picks since 2011. He received a $ 14.3 million signing bonus, but his 2020 salary will be just $ 825,000 before jumping to $ 9.86 million on an option exercised by the team in 2021.