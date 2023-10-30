Ahsoka is a live-action television series set in the Star Wars universe that premiered on Disney+ in 2023. The show follows the character of Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan who survived the events of Order 66 and is now on a mission to find Grand Admiral Thrawn. The series has been well-received by fans and critics alike, with many praising its engaging storylines, strong performances, and impressive visual effects. However, fans eagerly await news about whether the show will be renewed for a second season. In this article, we will explore whether Ahsoka Season 2 is confirmed.

What We Know So Far

As of the current date, which is 2023-10-05, Disney and Lucasfilm have not officially confirmed whether Ahsoka will be renewed for a second season. However, several rumors and reports have suggested that a second season is in the works.

One of the most compelling pieces of evidence for a second season comes from a recent article from Deadline. The article reveals that while Disney and Lucasfilm have not officially confirmed a second season, sources close to the production have indicated that work is already underway on a potential second season. This is certainly encouraging news for fans of the show, as it suggests that there is a good chance that we will see more of Ahsoka in the future.

In addition to the Deadline report, several other rumors and reports suggest that a second season is in the works. For example, an article from Inside the Magic reports a good chance that Lucasfilm will confirm a second season after the final episode of Season 1 premieres. The article notes that while these rumors are pure speculation, they are based on sound reasoning and that viewership for the show has likely been extremely high.

Conclusion

While Disney and Lucasfilm have not officially confirmed whether Ahsoka will be renewed for a second season, several rumors and reports are suggesting that a second season is in the works. These reports are based on sound reasoning and the fact that the show has been well-received by fans and critics alike. While we will have to wait for an official announcement to know for sure, it seems likely that we will see more of Ahsoka Tano in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT