Is Brave New World, Psych 2 and Intelligence worth watching?

The tone: Loosely based on Aldous Huxley's classic dystopian novel, Peacock & # 39; s Brave New World Imagine a future where genetic engineering, pill consumption, and free love ensure everyone is "happy." However, when two New London residents visit "the Wild Lands," they find their philosophies challenged and even threatened.

Length: The episodes last around 42 minutes.

The verdict: If you are looking for a serious adaptation of Aldous Huxley's novel, then this is not it. Brave New World it's less about philosophy and more about witty and sexy science fiction stories. It is not a high art, but it is a really fun and raucous watch. Once you get over an episode, you will soon find yourself desperate to see more. A key part of the show's appeal is its cast of compelling characters, casually brought to life by a star-studded cast that includes Demi Moore, Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown-Findlay, and Harry Lloyd. Without feeling these people trapped and stunted, you wouldn't invest in their personal fights. The show also flirts with social satire, features dazzling costume design, and oh yes, there are orgies. While it may not challenge your brain like Huxley's book did in your high school English class, the show is a breathtaking delight.

Should I get peacock for this? Brave New World it is a perfect summer watch and is worth the price of Peacock. He is sexy, exciting, well acted, and a bit silly. Of course, check out the first few episodes to see if it's in your alley, but once you start watching this pulpy sci-fi series, it's hard to stop. – Meghan O & # 39; Keefe