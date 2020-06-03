Is Brittany a Sugar Baby?

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way comes after a very long season of 90 day promise: before 90 days convicts and bad women. So is Brittany a sugary baby? There are multiple clues to new reality stars from the past that would indicate that she dated older men for their financial help.

The network has just announced its new line and fans can't get enough. the 90 day fiance The franchise is one of the most popular cable reality television shows on the air right now. Fans love to watch couples discover their relationships in the short 90-day time frame given by the government. Many of the couples crash and burn with only a few who are successful in their search for love. Fans have seen Americans get beaten up, kicked up, and lied to, but it's all great television.

Related: 90 Day Fiancé: Lisa's wedding dress was far from flattering

Thanks to the first TLC releases, viewers were able to see how long the season would last. Brittany is an aspiring rapper who enjoys showing off her body in the Florida sun, but has fallen in love with Yazan, who lives in Jordan. The 24-year-old Muslim is a mechanical engineer who seems to have much stricter morale than the 26-year-old. During the premiere, the cameras watch as Yazan explains that he would like a traditional marriage, which would mean that the wife stays at home and runs the home. Brittany does not seem to be the type of woman who agrees with that lifestyle, since she openly told the cameras that, as a woman, she will have no rights.

But what really moved viewers was Brittany's dating past. Happily he admitted that he liked going out with established men. When the producer moved on, she admitted to dating men 40 and older, the oldest being 85, old enough to be her grandfather. It was immediately felt that Brittany may have been a sugary baby. A sugar baby is when a young woman dates an older man who pampers her with gifts, pays bills, and uses her as a candy for her arms. He even made an awkward joke that the men were excited by the fact that he wore braces. The model also admitted that letting Yazan lead would be a new experience for her as she played the beat of her own drum, explaining that she would do whatever she wanted. Fans are sure this will not suit her boyfriend.

Brittany and Yazan are sure to be one of the featured couples, as subsequent clips showed Yazan screaming as Brittany shut it down. Simply by looking at the preview, it doesn't seem to work for Brittany, as many believe she will find it difficult to adjust to the lifestyle.

Next: 90-Day Fiancé: Varya waking up in Geoffrey's bed came as no surprise

90 days promised backwards airs June 8 on TLC.

Source: JEFABRIT

RHOC's Meghan King Edmonds in new relationship amid messy divorce