Is Disney + really planning a Kingdom Hearts TV show?

It looks like an animated Kingdom Hearts series is being prepared for Disney +. This has yet to be officially confirmed by anyone at Disney or Square Enix, the studio behind the popular video game series. However, several journalists and insiders have shared that such a project is presented to us.

First, Emre Kaya of The Cinema Spot took to Twitter to reveal that a kingdom hearts The television show is in development. Square Enix is ​​said to be creating the pilot, not Disney. It is also clarified that this is expected to be animated by CGI and not live-action. This is what Kaya had to say about it.

"There is a #KingdomHearts series in the works at Disney +. Disney originally wanted to do it, but it didn't work, so Square Enix was asked to create a pilot using Unreal Engine. This series is probably not live-action, but CG animated. They are currently broadcasting. "

This was just the first of several journalist posts with a reasonably reliable track record to say the same. Jeremy Conrad, who runs MCU Cosmic, simply went to Twitter to say "Yes. It's true" while sharing a gif of the games. Skyler Shuler, editor-in-chief of The DisInsider, stepped in to offer additional confirmation. Also posting on Twitter, Shuler said this will not be a movie and that several video game actors will return to do voice work on the series.

"I was tagged in the Jeremys post (which is true), so here is what I know: Kingdom Hearts will be a Disney + series, not a movie. It is animated (CG). Disney actors are expected to VO repeat their roles (Jim Cummings, Bill Farmer, Tony Anselmo). All I know. "

If this were true, it would make a lot of sense. Disney + is currently trying to catch up on the original content department compared to Netflix. The strongest brands in the study, such as Star Wars and Marvel have been exploited so far. kingdom hearts I would definitely add to that lineup.

the kingdom hearts The games focus on a character named Sora who travels through a mythical land filled with Disney characters from all corners of the universe. This includes Pixar, Disney Animation, Winnie the Pooh and more. Three main games in the series, with various spin-offs, have been published since its inception in 2002. To date, more than 30 million copies of the games have been sold. The last entry, Kingdom Hearts III, was released in January 2019.

This is not the first time that an animated series based on games has been proposed. Following the success of the first game in 2002, Disney and Square Enix hatched plans for a kingdom hearts Show. The project was finally scrapped. It was said to be a "very different interpretation" of history. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details about the alleged project are provided. Be sure to check out the posts by Jeremy Conrad, Skyler Shuler and Emre Kaya's Twitter.

Topics: Kingdom Hearts, Disney Plus, Streaming, Videogames