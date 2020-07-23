Is Harvard worth $ 50,000 if it's only online? That depends on who is being asked.

But she got over it.

As you prepare to start your freshman year at Harvard University in the fall, you really want to be able to attend classes with your peers in person.

"I already got lost during my last year," said Tu. "I know what is lost when you are not in person. I cannot imagine greeting all these people that I want to know better only on one screen."

You were prepared for some differences this fall given the coronavirus pandemic. But what surprised her was that the tuition, $ 49,653 (not including room and board) for the upcoming school year, would remain the same.

For a student like you, Harvard plans present three less-than-ideal options: pay up to $ 63,000 to live on campus for one semester, have limited experience with classmates, and attend online classes, pay $ 54,000 for tuition just to take classes online from their parents' home in Omaha, Nebraska, or take a gap year at a time when international travel is difficult and internships are hard to come by and expect a more traditional first-year fall in 2021.

"It has been a whirlwind of disappointment and I am trying to stay optimistic," Tu said. "But when we decided that we would commit to tuition costs, I understood that I would get the full benefit of resources on campus and be with my classmates. Classes are a small part of what you are paying for."

Weighing options

Students who had already made difficult decisions about which school to go to and how much they were willing to pay for it, now face even more complicated and confusing options: which option should they participate in: taking classes online while living on campus or staying at home? And is it worth paying for college right now?

"The cost weighs much more heavily on me," said Tu, who did not receive financial aid and plans to pay for school through scholarships, loans and split payments with his parents. "For my parents, who pay even part of that, the question is: is it worth the cost?"

Her mother, Libin Pan, prefers to cut room and board costs and watch Lucy take classes from home throughout the year. While the family earns too much to be eligible for financial aid, he said there isn't much left after paying for Lucy and her older brother's college education. Additionally, Pan, a computer engineer, has experienced a reduction in earnings related to the coronavirus.

"At this difficult time, I would like to see a school cut enrollment a little bit to reduce the burden on parents," said Pan. "That's why we prefer to stay home. At least we don't have to pay the cost of shipment".

But for you, studying from home is the least attractive option.

"If I take a gap year, there is a chance of getting a more typical first year," Tu said. "If I go to campus this fall, I will at least try. But if I stay home, I will give up everything. I don't know if I could stay motivated or if it will be enough.

Is it worth the cost when classes are online?

Families and students are going to be agonizing over paying the full freight for online classes, said Mark Kantrowitz, financial aid and student loan expert and editor at Savingforcollege.com. "It is between the health and safety of their child versus the delay of their education by one year, and families have to decide if the cost is worth it."

Some schools made cost adjustments in light of the circumstances. Princeton University, for example, announced that it would reduce tuition by 10% this year. MIT announced a removal of its tuition increase for this year, a reduction in meal costs and a one-time grant for college students. Harvard's enrollment growth continues, though the school will offer a $ 5,000 allocation per semester to financial aid students who do not live on campus to offset the costs of maintaining their learning environment at home.

Even without the changes brought about by the pandemic, universities face price sensitivity, Kantrowitz said.

"You can get an education as good at a public university for a quarter of the cost of a private university," he said. "But many people still perceive that attending an Ivy League or an elite institution generates additional value."

Many students seem to have become skeptical.

Of college students entering, 21% changed their high school choice this spring, citing cost and location as their top reasons, according to a McKinsey survey of high school seniors in May. Considering the possibility of remote classes this fall, only 23% of students were confident that they could get a quality education that way, and only 19% were confident that they could build relationships while remote, according to the report.

According to the McKinsey report, of nearly half of the students who plan to change their fall college plans due to the coronavirus, 15% say they are likely to differ by at least one semester.

While taking a gap year may be an attractive option, it can be a risk, Kantrowitz said, as it can negatively affect your financial aid.

If you take a gap year and take classes at a community college or closer to home, you will enter your university as a transfer student. "Financial aid for transfer students is thousands of dollars less than for incoming freshmen," he said.

Plans in evolution for fall 2020

Ethan Shaotran appreciated that Harvard offered students the opportunity to take a gap year this fall. Instead of studying online, Shaotran, who lives in Palo Alto, California, plans to do an internship at a tech company and perhaps write a third computer book. She hopes to move in with other deferred students so they can learn, work, and socialize together next year.

"A gap year is great for personal growth to explore what interests me," he said. "I am optimistic in the fall of 2021, maybe things will look different."

But Anya Henry, who was awarded full financial aid to attend Harvard, plans to show up on campus because she doesn't want to risk losing her aid.

She plans to study government, economics, or African American history in the fall. In the spring, he joins a group of other Harvard freshmen who study remotely while touring the United States and visiting national parks.

"That way I could get a gap year experience while still going to class," he said.

The decision to show up on campus or stay home was not difficult for Anicia Miller, who is heading to Harvard to study biomedical or biochemical engineering from her desk by a window in her Chicago room. You only see health risks, logistical problems, and unnecessary costs when going to campus.

"I was disappointed that I couldn't start the first year there and meet people and get involved in clubs," said Miller, who plans to attend with financial aid and scholarships. "But we are in a pandemic. I see no point in taking a health risk for myself or my family. And going to campus and incurring those room and board costs just to take classes online seemed like unnecessary charges to pay. for."