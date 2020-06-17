Is Hollywood ready to resume film production?

In this episode:

"Jurassic World: Dominion" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" return to production for the first time since COVID-19 closed.

Michael Strahan admits he was unable to "speak" behind the scenes on "Live with Kelly."

And is Kanye West preparing to make Yeezy-windy beautiful, beauty products?

The show must go on

Jurassic World: Dominion, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will return to production in the UK after a month of shooting due to the pandemic.

Universal is contributing around $ 5 million for additional security measures on the set, according to reports, including temperature controls, testing and cleaning.

Apparently, anyone who doesn't act in a scene on camera should wear a mask, and there will be a private medical center that will oversee the cast and crew.

Michael Strahan becomes sincere

Michael Strahan revealed that he felt he could not "speak and raise his voice" behind the scenes on "Live with Kelly," for fear of retaliation as a black man.

The host of "Good Morning America" ​​spoke at a town hall about racism with Bob Iger on June 4 in front of all ABC and Disney employees.

Strahan quarreled with co-host Kelly Ripa when she moved full-time to "GMA" in 2016.

We are told: "Michael said that there were some very tense situations with the executives who got argumentative and loud on the show, and he was very aware that he was unable to speak or raise his voice as he was concerned that they would see him as threatening."

While Michael did not refer to "Live" by name, sources tell us that he was referring to the show with his comments. In January, Strahan spoke about the turmoil on the show, saying he thought he would join "Live" to be a partner, not a "buddy."

Yeezy beauty line?

Kanye West could be competing with his wife Kim Kardashian and his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's popular beauty brands soon. On June 5, the musician's intellectual property company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., filed an application to mark the Yeezy brand in the cosmetics area, according to documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The category includes makeup as a foundation, concealer and more, toothpaste, deodorant, perfume, self-tanning lotions and hair care products, among other products. The app also included exclusive West additions such as incense, room fragrances, scented stones, aromatherapy pillows, and more.

